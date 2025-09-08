Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 04:00 Uhr
WSPN Completes Acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading global digital payments company, today announced the successful acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V., a licensed Dutch Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and subsidiary of Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. The transaction was approved by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) in June 2025 and finalized in July 2025.


The acquisition underscores WSPN's commitment to building a global presence while advancing compliant stablecoin payment ecosystems across key markets. It reflects WSPN's determination to drive the standardization of stablecoin services and to broaden its reach into diverse real-world applications, helping accelerate the development of future financial infrastructure.

Executive Statements

"The acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V. strengthens our European presence and accelerates our mission to pioneer transparent and inclusive digital payments," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO at WSPN. "With Aplauz's established platform and team, we will explore broader market opportunities in productizing stablecoin use cases, delivering innovative next-generation payment network solutions to more partners and users."

"We are delighted to complete this next step in our journey," said Goran Abramovic, Director of Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. "The successful sale of our Dutch operations to WSPN highlights the strength of the Aplauz platform and its relevance in today's evolving digital payments landscape. We are confident that WSPN will build on this foundation and unlock exciting opportunities for Aplauz NL B.V."

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Its product portfolio includes stablecoins and a diverse suite of productized solutions for real-world stablecoin payment scenarios, all designed to build and expand the WSPN network ecosystem. Guided by its "Stablecoin 2.0" vision, WSPN places usability, reliability, and accessibility at the core of its approach, driving the mainstream adoption of stablecoins worldwide.

About Aplauz

Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. is a financial technology company that develops and operates platforms and regulatory services enabling partners to build and scale compliant digital payment solutions. Founded in 2020, Aplauz has evolved from a consumer-focused payments provider into a B2B technology and compliance partner.

As part of this strategic transformation, Aplauz has divested its European EMI operations - including Aplauz NL B.V. and previously Aplauz CH GmbH - to focus on delivering technology, licensing, and regulatory infrastructure that empower businesses in the digital payments sector.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429245/WSPN_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wspn-completes-acquisition-of-aplauz-nl-bv-302548628.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
