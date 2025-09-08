IXOPAY Integrates J.P. Morgan Payments, Expanding Global Payment Connectivity for Merchants

Merchants can now access J.P. Morgan Payments' Commerce Platform through IXOPAY's orchestration platform - boosting approval rates, reducing costs, and simplifying global expansion.

LEHI, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / IXOPAY , a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, today announced it has integrated J.P. Morgan Payments ' Commerce Platform, as a member of the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network .



IXOPAY's merchant customers are now able to seamlessly integrate J.P. Morgan Payments' global, end-to-end Commerce Platform into their payment stack via IXOPAY's single API. By combining IXOPAY's flexible orchestration platform with J.P. Morgan Payments' robust payment infrastructure, merchants can optimize approval rates, and benefit from smoother cross-border transactions and improved fraud protection - all while reducing operational complexity and supporting a seamless customer experience.

Martin Hyde, Head of Partnerships, EMEA & APAC at J.P. Morgan Payments said, "As part of our growing global Partner Network, we are excited to combine our global acquiring capabilities with IXOPAY's flexible orchestration. We are committed to providing our merchant clients with payment solutions that drive growth and enhance efficiency, meeting their needs and those of their customers."

The J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network - which has over 80 member companies - brings together J.P. Morgan Payments' extensive suite of payment solutions and its third-party relationships to help clients build, implement, expand and optimize payments strategies based on their business needs.

"Our mission is to help merchants simplify, optimize and scale payments globally, and this collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments is a major step forward," said Dan Beardall, Director of Partner Strategy, IXOPAY. "Through our single API, merchants can now tap into one of the most respected acquiring networks in the world, while benefiting from IXOPAY's dynamic routing, risk management, and performance optimization tools. It's orchestration at enterprise scale."

Advanced Payment Optimization and Risk Management

As businesses expand into new markets and handle growing digital transaction volumes, they need payment solutions that maximize approval rates, reduce fraud, and simplify compliance. Managing multiple payment providers, enabling seamless transactions, and protecting customer data can be complex and resource-intensive. By integrating advanced risk management, dynamic transaction routing, and universal tokenization, IXOPAY helps merchants reduce friction, enhance security, and optimize costs at scale.

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies .

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the enterprise-grade global payment orchestration platform for businesses that demand scale, flexibility, and control. Orchestrating more than $40 billion in payments for customers across 30+ countries, IXOPAY combines one of the industry's most extensive adapter ecosystems - 200+ PSPs, 300+ payment methods - with smart routing, tokenization, and full lifecycle tools, all through a single, vendor-agnostic API. By eliminating complexity and processor lock-in, IXOPAY turns payment infrastructure into a strategic advantage - enabling faster integrations, higher approval rates, and seamless expansion into new markets. Learn more at www.ixopay.com.

