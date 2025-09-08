Amazfit Launches T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch, Featuring a Rugged Titanium Design and Integrated Flashlight

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), announced the global launch of Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro, which is designed for trail runners, endurance athletes, and outdoor adventurers. The newest member of the T-Rex 3 family, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro builds on its predecessor with upgraded materials, enhanced mapping, flashlight, built-in speaker and mic, a sapphire glass screen and more.

First showcased under embargo during the UTMB race week in Chamonix in August, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro proved instrumental for elite ultra runners and Amazfit ambassadors Rod Farvard, Ruth Croft and Rosa Lara Feliu, helping them optimise race day performance, track recovery, and receive real-time course feedback.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro

KEY FEATURES

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is designed for the extremes, featuring a scratch-resistant sapphire glass screen and a bezel and buttons made from Grade 5 titanium alloy - a material harder than stainless steel and more durable than standard titanium. Available in two case sizes: 48 mm and 44 mm, both are engineered for durability in any environment. The watch can operate in temperatures as low as -30°C, making it reliable even in the harshest cold-weather conditions. Equipped with a dual-colour LED flashlight, the watch provides visibility in low-light conditions - including a boost mode for added brightness, red light for low-interference visibility, SOS flash, and safety alerts.

Ammar Salehan

Ammar Salehan, Adventure Content Creator / Certified Mountain Guide said, "The flashlight is amazing. Very suitable and useful for tracking at night. There are 4 modes, the brightest one can be an emergency light if there is no other light. The red-light mode is perfect for use when in a tent. Looking for small items, great! ?The offline GPS maps are faster and more accurate. Different from other Amazfit watches, the GPS is really fast and accurate. No need to wait long to open offline maps."

Adventure-Ready Display & Communication

The vibrant AMOLED display comes in two sizes - 1.5? (48 mm case) and 1.32? (44 mm case) - and delivers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness for optimal visibility even in harsh sunlight. A built-in speaker and microphone enable Bluetooth calling and hands-free communication via Zepp Flow, for connection without pulling out a phone.

Navigate with Confidence

Dual-band GPS and support for six satellite systems ensure precise location tracking even in challenging terrain. Offline maps feature turn-by-turn directions, smart rerouting, route creation, and points of interest search. Ski maps provide resort data, slope colour codes, and lift locations.

Afendi Othman

Afendi Othman, Tech Digital Content Creator / Runner said, "What I like about the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is the rugged watch design with a sapphire screen, perfect for trail running and challenging activities. The flashlight function is also very practical, especially when faced with emergencies during trail running events. Offline maps are now more detailed, complete with route info and POIs, which is very helpful when exploring. In addition, the Zepp application now adds a route planning function that is very useful for me as a trail runner."

Afendi further added, "Although specially built for rugged and multi-sport activities, this watch is a smart watch with features such as a microphone and speaker. It can be used to receive calls without having to take the phone out of the bag while active. In conclusion, I can say that this watch is quite good for a trail runner and outdoor enthusiast."

Train, Compete, and Recover Smarter

Over 180 sport modes include trail running, recreational scuba diving, strength training with auto rep detection, and official HYROX training and race modes. The exclusive BioCharge energy monitoring system provides a dynamic score based on workouts, recovery, and stress - helping users optimise performance day after day. With up to 25 days of battery life on the 48 mm model and 17 days on the 44 mm, the T-Rex 3 Pro is built to go the distance.

Part of the Amazfit Ecosystem

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro integrates seamlessly with performance tools like Helio Strap and Helio Ring, connecting to the Zepp App where users can view all their health, fitness, and sleep data in one place - subscription-free and compatible with both Android and iOS with new 3rd party integrations coming soon.

"With the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro, we've taken our most capable outdoor watch and pushed it even further," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. "Moreover, users also gain entry into the broader Amazfit ecosystem, where advanced training tools - such as the Amazfit Helio Strap with industry-leading PPG accuracy - complement the watch to create a complete system that helps athletes train, recover, and evolve."

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro will be available starting with pre-orders on 8 September 2025, for RM1,799.00 on official website and retail partners like Shopee and Lazada. As a launch special, it will be offered at RM1,749.00 and come with a complimentary free gift. Prices and availability vary by region.

For more information, please visit www.amazfit.com.my and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Passionate runners are invited to join Team Amazfit Malaysia, an ambassador programme that offers exclusive opportunities and sponsorship, including Amazfit smartwatches. Sign up now at https://amazfit.com.my/join-us-now/.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organisation, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline, "Discover Amazing," encourages individuals to break barriers, exceed expectations, and find joy in every moment. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform, which delivers cloud-based, 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users achieve their wellness goals.

Known for outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won numerous design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is embraced by millions of users, with products available in over 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

