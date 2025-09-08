DEEP Robotics Unveils Multi-Robot Collaborative System, Ushering a New Era of Intelligent Power Inspection

An Innovative and Autonomous Solution to Revolutionize the Very Concept of Power Grid Safety by Reducing Time, Cost, & Risk Like Never Before

HANGZHOU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / DEEPRobotics has proudly announced the successful launch of remarkable new multi-robot collaborative system for utility tunnel inspections. Based out of Zhejiang, China, DEEPRobotics is a global pioneer in embodied intelligence, and it takes great pride in redefining robotics, ai, and autonomous inspection in the power sector, setting a new benchmark for intelligent operation and maintenance. The Chinese emerging tech-giant is on an inspiring mission to integrate robotics and AI into real-world industries.

Leveraging advanced robotdog technology, the company has introduced a groundbreaking solution that combines quadrupedrobot mobility, real-time monitoring, and intelligent decision-making. This is a true breakthrough in collaborative robotics, and it is vital for stable electric supply. The exponential growth of digital economy worldwide is turning companies to AI based solutions, and this new collaborative system is no exception.

"This ground-breaking robotdog technology integrates two advanced robots, the Jueying X30 quadruped robot and the LYNX M20 wheel-legged robot." Said the spokesperson of DEEPRobotics, while introducing this breakthrough technology upon its successful launch. "The Jueying X30 replicates manual inspection routes with precision, crossing 20cm steps and slopes while using its robotic arm and sensors to detect insulation hazards, structural risks, and hidden hot spots, while The LYNX M20, with its wheel-legged design, offers high-speed mobility for short-cycle inspections, identifying abnormal cable temperatures and ensuring efficient tunnel coverage." He added.

Working together, the unique combination of these two technologies enables 6-8 hours of continuous autonomous inspections, while delivering full corridor coverage every two hours. Moreover, data is seamlessly integrated into a cloud platform, enabling real-time analysis and rapid fault detection. Furthermore, it is reliability under extreme conditions as durability is the top priority of DEEPRobotics. The company develops advanced robot, robotdog, and quadrupedrobot solutions designed for industrial applications, public safety, and infrastructure inspection.

"With IP67 industrial-grade protection, the robots withstand humidity and dust, and their operating range of -20°C to 55°C ensures reliable performance in demanding environments." Said the spokesperson of DEEPRobotics, while talking about the features and benefits of the system. "Even under poor lighting conditions, they navigate accurately, ensuring automation based uninterrupted operation, ensuring real-time monitoring and high-frequency detection." He added. According to the spokesperson, their role is even more effective during peak electricity demand.

In addition, this innovation not only reduces manual inspection time but also minimizes worker risk, shifting personnel to higher-value analysis and decision-making. By combining ai with automation, DEEPRobotics is delivering a future-ready solution that strengthens safety and operational resilience in critical infrastructure.

With operations already reshaping inspection standards in Zhejiang, DEEP Robotics is preparing for a broader adoption worldwide. As technology advances, the company is committed to expanding application scenarios, ensuring global power security, and further driving the integration of Chinese robotics into the international market. Founded in 2017, DEEP Robotics is a leading innovator in embodied intelligence and quadruped robotics.

