The company's internal data shows a healthy balance between supply and demand. Sedans and crossovers continue to dominate the resale space, especially among residents looking for practical and affordable daily transport. Larger SUVs and premium vehicles also remain a consistent presence, often coming from companies that rotate their fleets to keep them updated. The diversity of available models has created a broad market, giving buyers choices that range from entry-level options to high-end performance cars.

In its review, OneClickDrive notes a growing focus on transparency. Sellers of used cars Dubai are increasingly sharing detailed information, including service history, mileage records, and warranty coverage. This shift has made transactions more straightforward, helping potential buyers assess value before arranging a meeting. For many sellers, providing clear documentation has resulted in faster enquiries and shorter waiting periods before finalising sales.

According to Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive, "The steady pace of activity reflects the adaptability of the city's residents and businesses. We are observing a move toward more structured and informed transactions, which benefits both sellers and buyers alike."

Another emerging theme has been pricing awareness. Listings are more frequently benchmarked against similar vehicles on the market. This approach is streamlining negotiations and contributing to more accurate market pricing overall. Sellers who align with these benchmarks have been able to close deals more efficiently, while buyers gain a clearer understanding of fair value.

The company's findings also point to subtle but growing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles. While conventional petrol models remain dominant, the presence of sustainable options on the resale market is steadily increasing. This shift appears to align with broader regional initiatives around cleaner transport and fuel efficiency.

OneClickDrive's review, based on activity between January and August 2025, reflects patterns visible across thousands of active listings. The company emphasises that its insights are drawn from direct platform activity rather than external estimates. The results show that despite rising costs of ownership in the region, the resale segment remains a vital part of Dubai's mobility ecosystem.

