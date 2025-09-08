Anzeige
08.09.2025 07:02 Uhr
Paul Scribner Named Chief Executive Officer of General Holdings Limited

Veteran Investment Executive to Lead Dubai-Based Platform's Multi-Strategy Expansion

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / General Holdings Limited, a diversified investment platform headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announced that Paul Scribner was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective November 8, 2024. While his appointment has been in effect since that date, the company is now formally announcing the leadership transition.

Scribner brings extensive experience in complex cross-border transactions and restructuring to his new role. He will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO of Raven Resources Corp., a mid-market private equity firm based in Dallas, while leading General Holdings' strategic expansion across seven business verticals spanning technology, commodities, distribution, real estate, mobility, aerospace, and sports entertainment.

"Paul's track record of executing complex transactions on urgent timelines and his proven ability to identify value in challenging situations make him the ideal leader for General Holdings as we build our institutional investment platform," said Christopher E. O'Brien, Chairman of General Holdings Limited.

Recent achievements highlight Scribner's growing international profile. In 2025, he was recognized by The CIO Today as "Best in Class" for his 'Raven Method' of leadership, and featured by The Arabia Business as an "Inspirational Icon to Follow." Under his leadership, Raven Resources' acquisition of Grove Electric & Lighting Supply secured BaFin approval in Germany, enabling access to European capital markets and nearly doubling revenues in its first post-acquisition quarter.

Scribner's background includes serving as trust protector for Industrial & Commercial Trust AG in Switzerland, managing cross-border asset divestitures across eight jurisdictions, and arranging government-backed financing for mining operations. His expertise spans restructuring, natural resources, and international asset management.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a diversified investment platform headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), operating across seven business verticals, including financial technology, commodities trading, consumer distribution, real estate development, mobility, aerospace, and sports entertainment. The company leverages regional expertise and institutional partnerships to create value across high-growth sectors in the MENA region and beyond.

Media Contact:
Kelly Delp
Chief Communications Officer
Raven Resources Corp.
kdelp@rvn.rs

SOURCE: General Holdings Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/paul-scribner-named-chief-executive-officer-of-general-holdings-1069885

