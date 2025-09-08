Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
08.09.2025 07:02 Uhr
Christopher E. O'Brien Appointed Chairman of General Holdings Limited

Real Estate Investment Veteran with $1.5 Billion in Asian Transactions to Lead Board

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / General Holdings Limited today announced the appointment of Christopher E. O'Brien as Chairman of the Board, bringing over 20 years of international real estate investment and legal expertise to the Dubai-based investment platform, effective November 8, 2024. While his appointment has been in effect since that date, the company is now formally announcing the leadership transition.

O'Brien founded Stonehenge Partners in 2009, managing separate accounts for Asian investors seeking value-add returns in U.S. and Japanese real estate markets. The firm expanded in 2014 to include principal investments and advisory services across the United States, Asia, and the Middle East, serving private firms and family offices.

"Chris's unique combination of legal expertise, operational real estate experience, and deep Asian market knowledge positions him perfectly to guide our board as we build institutional partnerships across multiple geographies," said Paul Scribner, CEO of General Holdings Limited.

Prior to Stonehenge, O'Brien served as Executive Vice President at New City Corporation, where he led nearly $550 million in acquisitions across China and South Korea. He previously held the position of Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia for Starwood Capital, overseeing $1 billion in acquisitions and establishing a $250 million joint venture with Nomura Real Estate Development.

O'Brien began his career as Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney LLP's Tokyo office, advising on real estate acquisitions, securitization, and non-performing loans. He holds a BA from Fordham University and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and is licensed to practice law in New York State.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a diversified investment platform headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), operating across seven business verticals, including financial technology, commodities trading, consumer distribution, real estate development, mobility, aerospace, and sports entertainment. The company leverages regional expertise and institutional partnerships to create value across high-growth sectors in the MENA region and beyond.

Media Contact:
Kelly Delp
Chief Communications Officer
Raven Resources Corp.
kdelp@rvn.rs

SOURCE: General Holdings Limited



