Amazing AI PLC Announces Bitcoin Treasury Custodian

AAI Appoints BitGo as Bitcoin Treasury Custodian

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Amazing AI plc (AQSE:AAI)

AAI, a global fintech group specialising in online consumer loans and AI finance-related services, announces the completion of onboarding and the appointment of BitGo Trust Company, Inc. ("BitGo"), a leading global bitcoin treasury custodian, with the opening of AAI's bitcoin cold wallet custodian account. The formal legal advice in relation to AAI accumulating long-term bitcoin exposure is in the process of being finalised and the Company anticipates that it will be able to commence purchases in mid-September 2025.

In addition, AAI has hired two highly experienced, non-Board, UK executives to spearhead the growth of AAI's best-of-breed AI finance-related services division with Chris Birney appointed as Global Sales Director and Iain Cheshire appointed as Global AI Technology Director.

Paul Mathieson, CEO of Amazing AI plc said,"We are pleased to have appointed BitGo, a leading global bitcoin custodian, and look forward to the launch of our Bitcoin Treasury. We are also excited to have secured key UK executive talent to spearhead our best-of-breed AI finance-related services international business."

BitGo - AAI Bitcoin Treasury Custodian

BitGo is one of the world's largest regulated custodians of bitcoin who are highly experienced in setting up Bitcoin Treasuries and act for over 1,500 institutional clients in over 50 countries and hold over 100 billion USD of assets on their platform as custodian. BitGo will provide AAI's bitcoin treasury industry standard, secure cold wallet storage with bank-grade vaults, avoiding crypto exchange hot wallet risk. For more information please visit www.bitgo.com

Amazing AI Services UK Executives

Chris Birney is a senior sales, business development and customer success professional with a 20-year track record in securing new business and growing businesses in the credit, financial services and fintech sectors. Chris has held strategic business development and leadership roles in financial services, working with providers offering a range of credit data (Credit Bureau and Open Banking) and technology service offerings (SaaS platforms and AI) across the credit lifecycle. Chris has worked for three UK based credit rating agencies - Experian, Equifax and Transunion - and has broader international experience working in sales for a UK based fintech, Provenir (AI decisioning software) and, more recently, as Head of Global Sales for Fintern Ltd's subsidiary, Render (AI credit decisioning software).

Iain Cheshire has over 35 years of leadership experience across the UK financial services industry. He has held senior positions at Lloyds Bank, Firstplus, Picture Financial, AA Financial Services, and Starling Bank, with a focus on credit risk, lending strategy, and regulatory remediation. He brings extensive experience in the consumer credit sector, having worked across a wide range of delivery platforms and systems. As a member of the early team at Starling Bank, he led the design and implementation of the bank's digitally driven lending and collections frameworks.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Amazing AI plc

Amazing AI plc (AAI) is an AI driven, consumer finance fintech innovator that leverages its regulated licensed lending and collections operations, experience and network to distribute best-of-breed AI finance-related services internationally, specifically focused on lending, collections and debt financing services. AAI operates under the consumer brand Mr. Amazing Loans in the United States with state consumer lending licenses/certificates of authority and an established track-record of lending, collections and regulatory compliance for over 15 years. AAI has also implemented a Bitcoin Treasury Policy.

For more information please visit: www.amazingaiplc.com

Important Notices

Amazing AI plc (the "Company") intends to hold treasury reserves and surplus cash in bitcoin. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency or crypto asset. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding bitcoin to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the "Financial Conduct Authority" or "FCA") considers investment in bitcoin to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. However, the Board of Directors of the Company consider bitcoin to be an appropriate store of value and growth for the Company's reserves and, accordingly, the Company is materially exposed to bitcoin. Such an approach is innovative, and the Board of Directors of the Company wish to be clear and transparent with prospective and actual investors in the Company on the Company's position in this regard.

The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA and cryptocurrencies (such as bitcoin) are unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of bitcoin can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of bitcoin holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise any future bitcoin exposure for the same as it paid in the first place or even for the value the Company ascribes to bitcoin positions due to these market movements. As bitcoin is unregulated, the Company is not protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Nevertheless, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken the decision to invest in bitcoin, and in doing so is mindful of the special risks bitcoin presents to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of bitcoin can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in bitcoin must be prepared to lose all money invested in bitcoin; (ii) the bitcoin market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell bitcoin at will. The ability to sell bitcoin depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) crypto assets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. In addition, there is a perception in some quarters that cyber-attacks are prominent which can lead to theft of holdings or ransom demands. The Board of Directors of the Company does not subscribe to such a negative view, especially in relation to bitcoin. However, prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do their own research before investing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

