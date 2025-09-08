EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

8 September 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Intention to list in the US Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET), a tungsten exploration and development company, announces today that it intends to undertake an offering for ordinary shares (or ADRs) in the United States and complete a related listing on a US securities exchange. Guardian Metal intends to use the proceeds of the offering to further its projects in Nevada USA. The offering and listing is expected to be completed during H1 2026. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is providing advice to the Company in connection with the potential listing and offering. This statement does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following: Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

