A team of Japanese scientists explored how typical PV panel component materials affect the ability to re-use end-of-life PV cover glass. Specifically, they measured contamination by materials, such as aluminum, silicon, carbon, and copper, and their effects in melted PV panel glass cullet.Researchers at the Hokkaido Research Organization in Japan investigated the effects of residues of typical panel component materials in PV cover glass cullet when it is melted to be used in new products, such as sheet glass or glass for bottles. The effects on component materials, such as aluminum and silicon, ...

