AIR to showcase most comprehensive inhalation portfolio to date at InterTabac 2025

90% of shisha business expect demand to rise over the next two years

AIR's portfolio includes global leader Al Fakher, innovative nicotine pouches, breakthrough vaping technologies, and OOKA Pro for venues

Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR), the world's leading social inhalation business, will be showcasing its most comprehensive portfolio to date at this year's InterTabac, the world's leading trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories, taking place from 18 20 September 2025 in Dortmund, Germany.

From the heritage of Al Fakher, the world's #1 shisha brand, to OOKA, AIR's revolutionary charcoal-free shisha device, visitors to InterTabac will gain a first-hand look at how AIR is shaping the future of shisha. Visitors will be able to sample flavors, explore breakthrough technologies, and discover how our multi-category portfolio creates new opportunities for lounges, retailers, and distributors alike.

The shisha market is not only growing it's evolving rapidly. AIR's research shows that nine in ten (90%) businesses expect to see demand for shisha increase over the next two years, with strong optimism across the major markets of the UAE, US, Spain and Germany.

Findings from AIR's survey of 400 hospitality businesses across Spain, Germany, the US, and the UAE show that consumer expectations are shifting rapidly, with greater focus on health, sustainability, and premium experiences:

87% now view sustainability and cleanliness as critical when selecting shisha solutions

32% believe charcoal-free shisha improves air quality and customer comfort

29% say adopting charcoal-free shisha solutions strengthens their reputation with eco-conscious guests

27% believe it will help attract more health-conscious customers

In response, AIR has built a portfolio that directly reflects these shifting consumer demands. At InterTabac 2025, the company will unveil its most comprehensive range to date, including:

Al Fakher The World's #1 Shisha Brand Signature Collection: Globally loved classics, proven performers in every market Mixes: Single-flavor blends designed for endless customization Crafted Mixes: Layered, expertly blended profiles by Al Fakher's shisha masters An exciting collaboration with an international icon and celebrity, featuring bold blends made to stand out

Al Fakher Nicotine Pouches Tobacco-free, discreet, and infused with signature shisha flavors. Available in 6mg, 10mg, and 15mg strengths. Intertabac visitors will enjoy a first look at this range

Crown Switch by Al Fakher A rechargeable pod system with switchable disposable pods, powered by Quantum Vape Technology for flavor-packed sessions

OOKA Pro Revolutionary charcoal-free shisha devices for venues, with up to eight sessions on a single charge and a wide range of flavors



Stuart Brazier, CEO of AIR, commented: "InterTabac is the perfect stage to show how far AIR has come in the last two years. Across our portfolio, we're redefining what shisha is today. While our approach remains deeply rooted in the social traditions at the heart of shisha, our focus on innovation is ensuring that we also give consumers and businesses what they increasingly expect around health, comfort, ease of use and sustainability.

"As the global appetite for shisha continues to grow, we're proud to be leading the way in redefining what the experience looks like for the next generation. We are committed to helping our partners create cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable solutions that unlock real growth."

A leading force in the industry, AIR is transforming the future of shisha. With advanced research, design and development capabilities in Dubai and production facilities in the UAE and Poland, AIR is scaling across categories to serve the evolving needs of lounges, retailers, and distributors worldwide.

Visitors to AIR's stand at InterTabac (G10 and G06, Hall 8) will be able to experience the full multi-category portfolio first-hand, sample Al Fakher and OOKA flavors, and access exclusive trade offers.

Note to editors:

InterTabac is the world's leading trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. 14,500 visitors attended in 2024 and the 2025 event takes place from September 18-20 in Dortmund. More information is here: https://www.intertabac.de/en/.

About the research

400 Business Owners (aged 18+) at hospitality businesses that sell shisha across Spain, Germany, US, and UAE between 19.02.2025 24.02.2025 by Censuswide.

Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About AIR

AIR is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional, and mental benefits through inhalation.

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa. AIR holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present in and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha.com, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; OOKA, the world's first charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

