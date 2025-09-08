Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution to Make Official Debut at K-Fair 2025

Newly established business brings together Distrupol and Omya's polymer operations under a single, customer-focused distribution platform.

OFTRINGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omya Performance Polymer Distribution is set to make its official debut at K-Fair 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany from October 8-15, 2025. This landmark event marks the first major exhibition appearance for the newly established business following the strategic acquisition of Distrupol, one of Europe's leading distributors of thermoplastics, alongside the integration of Omya's existing global polymer distribution network.

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution is part of Omya Group, a global leader in industrial minerals and specialty distribution. This new business has been created to deliver a more agile, customer-centric approach to polymer distribution, combining unrivalled technical expertise (including material selection support, design consultation, and application development advice), an expansive product portfolio of performance polymer materials, and trusted supply partnerships across Europe and beyond.

"Launching Omya Performance Polymer Distribution at K 2025 is a significant milestone for our business and firmly demonstrates our commitment to the future of the polymer industry," says Carsten Harms, CEO, Omya Performance Polymer Distribution. "By bringing together Distrupol's deep market knowledge with Omya's global infrastructure and polymer operations, we are building a distribution platform focused entirely on empowering customers with tailored solutions that support innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability."

At Hall 6, stand D75, visitors to K 2025 will have the opportunity to meet the newly unified team, learn about the company's broad product offering, and explore tailored solutions across multiple polymer applications - from mobility and healthcare to consumer products, packaging, and industrial products.

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution offers the market an extensive range of polymers from world-class producers. The portfolio includes, but is not limited to, polyamide, polycarbonate, ABS, polyethylene, polypropylene, TPU, elastomers, PBT, acrylic, and acetal. Teamed with dedicated technical specialists and a global supply chain network, Omya Performance Polymer Distribution's service offering is vast and caters to the most sophisticated needs of product designers and manufacturers of today and the future.

Read more about: Omya at K Show 2025 | Omya

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of essential minerals and a worldwide distributor of specialty materials. Founded in Switzerland in 1884 and privately owned, we employ 9,000 people across 160 plants in 50 countries. Omya provides added-value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the needs of current and future generations.

Customers rely on us for a comprehensive range of sustainable, high-quality products, backed up by exceptional customer service, regulatory advice and quality control. Our focus on 'Thinking of Tomorrow' leads to the development of innovative, reliable solutions that help customers solve their challenges.

www.omya.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753625/Omya_Performance_Polymer_Distribution.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753624/Omya_Performance_Polymer_Distribution_Logo.jpg

Omya Performance Polymer Distribution logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omya-performance-polymer-distribution-to-make-official-debut-at-k-fair-2025-302534464.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.