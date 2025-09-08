Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newronika Appoints Keith Carlton as Executive Chairman to Reinforce Strategic Leadership

MILAN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newronika, a pioneer in adaptive deep brain stimulation technology (AlphaDBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Keith Carlton as its new Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Newronika Logo

Mr. Carlton brings extensive executive leadership experience in the medical device and neuromodulation sectors. Throughout his career, he has driven innovation, strategic growth, and operational excellence at the highest levels of industry - making him an ideal leader as Newronika embarks on its next phase of global expansion.

"We are honored to welcome Keith as our Executive Chairman," said Lorenzo Rossi, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Newronika. "His strategic vision, coupled with a distinguished record of scaling innovative medical technology companies, will be pivotal as we advance the clinical validation and to the commercialization of AlphaDBS, our proprietary adaptive deep brain stimulation system. This innovative platform is designed to deliver precision therapy that enhances symptom relief and minimizes side effects for patients with Parkinson's disease, while strengthening Newronika's presence and impact worldwide."

Carlo Sanfilippo, Senior Investment Manager at Indaco Venture Partners and member of Newronika Board, added, "We give Keith a warm welcome and are confident he has the required leadership and depth of experience in guiding the company through its next stage of growth."

"It's a privilege to join Newronika at such a transformative point in its journey," added Mr. Carlton. "The company's pioneering adaptive DBS technology holds the potential to redefine the standard of care for Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and our talented team to accelerate innovation, broaden patient access, and deliver meaningful impact on a global scale with an initial key priority to support the successful launch of the Phase III U.S. Pivotal trial."

Mr. Carlton's appointment strengthens Newronika's leadership foundation as the company continues to build upon recent milestones - including the CE Mark approval for AlphaDBS, U.S. FDA IDE clearance and the successful closing of a €13.6 million Series B financing round - further reinforcing its commitment to driving a paradigm shift in neuromodulation therapy globally.

About Newronika SpA

Newronika, a spin-off of Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico and the University of Milan, is transforming deep brain stimulation through adaptive technology that uses real-time neurophysiological feedback to optimize therapy. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Newronika is dedicated to advancing adaptive DBS, with regulatory approvals and clinical initiatives underway in Europe, the U.S., and beyond.

Media Contact: Lorenzo Rossi, PhD, Co-founder & CEO
Mail: Lorenzo Rossi lorenzo.rossi@newronika.com
Newronika SpA
Website: www.newronika.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612569/5150136/Newronika_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newronika-appoints-keith-carlton-as-executive-chairman-to-reinforce-strategic-leadership-302547829.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.