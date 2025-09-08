A NEW ERA OF INNOVATION: STARS OF SCIENCE RETURNS FOR SEASON 17

Qatar Foundation's impactful edutainment show unveils exciting updates and invites audiences to discover the Arab world's next generation of changemakers

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stars of Science, Qatar Foundation's (QF) flagship edutainment show dedicated to fostering tech and science innovation and entrepreneurship in the Arab world, is back with a new season, featuring new talent, mentors, and global participation.

Launching on 12 September 2025, Season 17 introduces a dynamic lineup of innovators and digital creators, joining long-time presenter Khalid Aljumaily, and the return of beloved alumni who left their mark on the show. With surprises in store, including special appearances from familiar faces and exciting new highlights, this season promises to captivate fans across the region.

Joining the jury this season is Dr. Bothaina Al-Mulla, a Qatari OB-GYN physician at Sidra Medicine and Hamad Medical Corporation, as well as a motivational speaker. Her blend of clinical expertise and commitment to empowering youth and women brings a fresh perspective to the judging panel, especially relevant as the season sees a rise in biotech innovation.

"Being invited to join the jury of a show I've long admired was an honor," said Dr. Al-Mulla. "What struck me most this season is the calibre of the contestants. As a medical professional, it's exciting to see so many bright minds tackling real-world challenges with purpose and precision."

The participants' journey unfolds at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of QF a place designed not just for invention, but for scale and substance - where science meets entrepreneurship to tackle real-world challenges and turn ideas into lasting impact.

Seven innovators from across the Arab world will develop and refine their ideas in the Stars of Science studios at QSTP. Over the course of 12 weeks, they will receive expert mentorship and access to resources as they set their sights on the title of Top Arab Innovator. Each innovator will play a role in contributing to QSTP's vision of creating a future where technology and science positively impact humanity and the natural world.

Reflecting on the show's evolution, Khalid Aljumaily, who has hosted the program since its inception, said:

"In 17 years, I've seen how Stars of Science constantly adapts to the moment. What stands out in Season 17 is how today's innovators are not just solving problems, they're rethinking how science fits into everyday life."

Stars of Science continues to build on its legacy and shape the region's scientific landscape by empowering young minds to tackle pressing global challenges.

Last year's winner, Yaman Tayyar from Syria, created 'Geno' - a device to help make gene therapy more accessible. Today, his startup, Prorenata Biotech, is now incubated at QSTP, where he is developing his invention into a real-world tool with access to QSTP facilities, resources, and global reach.

"None of this would have been possible without Stars of Science," Tayyar reflected. "The mentorship, the resources, and the belief they had in me, this win is just the beginning."

As anticipation builds, viewers across the region are encouraged to tune in every Friday starting 12 September 2025 to witness the unfolding journey, discoveries, and dreams in motion. With a revitalised format, bold ideas, and a powerful message of ingenuity and progress, Season 17 is ready to inspire the next generation of Arab innovators.

Stars of Science will air on several channels and online. Visit the broadcast guide at www.starsofscience.com for channels and timings.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Oussama Rahal - orahal@webershandwick.com

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 17 years of success, Stars of Science - the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) - has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

To know more about Stars of Science, please visit: Website, Facebook, X, Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok, and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766688/Stars_of_Science_17.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766686/Stars_of_Science_Al_Mulla.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766687/SOS_17.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-era-of-innovation-stars-of-science-returns-for-season-17-302548534.html