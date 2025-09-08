Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - MAR Compliance/Closed Period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

LEI:549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on 8 September 2025 in relation to the Company's results for the half-year ended 31 July 2025.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

8 September 2025


