Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 08:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avatr Technology (Chongqing) Co., Ltd: AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut, AVATR Showcasing Original Design in Munich

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVATR Technology held its "Brilliant New Horizon AVATR Brand Day" at UTOPIA München in Munich, Germany. The world's first Emotive Intelligent (EI) vision car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut, alongside the limited-edition AVATR 012 co-created with Kim Jones, the exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition, the Urban Luxury SUV AVATR 07, and the Luxury Sports Sedan AVATR 06. These star models formed a new luxury matrix and will also be showcased from September 9 to 14 at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, fully showcasing the brand's systematic achievements in original design and intelligent technology.

AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut, AVATR Showcasing Original Design in Munich

The design inspiration for the AVATR VISION XPECTRA stems from the "Power of Natural Energy." Its exterior is defined by clean, bold lines that convey a powerful yet poised stance, while the interior combines carefully selected materials with cutting-edge technology to create an intelligent, personalized, and immersive space. Chief Design Officer Nader stated, "AVATR VISION XPECTRA is an Emotional Intelligence companion shaped by energy and connected through emotion. Here, every journey becomes a vivid declaration of 'Emotive Luxury.'"

AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut, AVATR Showcasing Original Design in Munich

The global debut of AVATR VISION XPECTRA not only represents a new attempt by AVATR in original design but also reflects the brand's exploration direction centered on the core concept of "Emotive Luxury." AVATR stated that it will continue to combine original design with intelligent technology to deliver future mobility experiences that surpass expectations and redefine imagination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766856/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766857/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avatr-vision-xpectra-makes-global-debut-avatr-showcasing-original-design-in-munich-302548767.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.