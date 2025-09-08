Anzeige
08.09.2025 08:42 Uhr
Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Expands in Europe with Product Launch in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy held a product launch event in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on September 6, reinforcing its ongoing expansion across Europe. The event welcomed government officials, industry experts, and partners, featuring discussions on Slovenia's energy transition and the role of advanced technologies in building a sustainable future. Nearly 150 attendees participated, reflecting strong interest in Sigenergy's solutions across the country.

Peter Bohinec, Mayor of Jesenice, signed a MOU with Sigenergy.

Peter Bohinec, Mayor of Jesenice, opened the event with a speech and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sigenergy. The agreement establishes a strong foundation for long-term collaboration and underscores a shared commitment to advancing Slovenia's clean energy transition.

Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, said: "Sigenergy values Slovenia's strategic role in Europe's energy landscape. Sigenergy is committed to deepening local investment, strengthening partnerships, and advancing technology to build a sustainable energy ecosystem and provide reliable solutions for all."

During the event, Sigenergy introduced its full range of energy solutions to the Slovenian market. Key offerings include the SigenStor 5-in-1 home energy storage system, the SigenStack commercial and industrial storage solution, and the second-generation Hybrid Inverter. These products will be distributed locally through partnerships with GreenGlow, GENI, and other local partners.

Slovenia represents a key market in Sigenergy's European expansion. Its favorable location, skilled workforce, and commitment to green policies provide an ideal environment for deploying advanced energy storage solutions. Through strengthened local partnerships and investment, Sigenergy aims to support the country's clean energy transition and deliver reliable, sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, and public institutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766934/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigenergy-expands-in-europe-with-product-launch-in-slovenia-302548798.html


