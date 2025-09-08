PV Hardware has opened a 95,000-square-foot solar tracker factory in Houston, Texas. The facility is expected to create 100 jobs and expand the company's local manufacturing footprint.From pv magazine USA Solar tracker and foundation solution provider PV Hardware has expanded its presence in US manufacturing with the open of a new facility in Houston, Texas. PV Hardware said it expects the 95,000-square-foot facility will create 100 long-term jobs in the Houston area. The factory joins the company's existing facility in Houston, a $30 million investment that opened in May 2024. PV Hardware said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...