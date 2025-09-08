The new units continue NEP Europe's investment in IP facilities for customers, and will support more than 100 matches per season on Sky Sports.

NEP Europe, the region's leading media services provider for sports and entertainment and part of NEP Group, today? announced the launch of new remote broadcast facilities supporting Sky Sports' coverage of the English Premier League.

NEP Europe's new outside broadcast facilities were built with comfort and space in mind for engineering and talent teams, featuring a private production pod for Sky's onsite team, separate from the main technical area.

The new units-named Nucleus 1 2 and Era 1 2, add to NEP Europe's growing fleet of customer-driven IP facilities-are deployed to Premier League stadiums to provide a remote system supporting Sky's UHD/HDR coverage.

The Nucleus units serve as the technical hubs for producing the high-level audio and video HDR output for Sky's largest productions. The Era units were built with comfort and space in mind for engineering and talent teams, featuring a private production pod for Sky's onsite team, separate from the main technical area.

NEP's TFC broadcast orchestration platform, used on the biggest productions around the world, is integrated across each unit serving as the all-in-one platform tying together hardware and software from multiple vendors into one interface and simplifying the use of IP 2110. The non-expanding broadcast trucks remain compact in size and can quickly establish connectivity with Sky Studios.

The new remote facilities were designed and integrated by NEP working closely with Sky's engineering and production teams. They debuted with the start of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign on 15 August in Liverpool, and this season marks NEP's 25th supporting Sky's coverage of Premier League football.

"We're incredibly proud of our decades-long partnership with Sky Sports and their coverage of the Premier League, as they bring all the excitement of professional football to audiences around the world," said Lise Heidal, President of NEP Europe.

"We're delighted to equip their production teams with new facilities featuring the very best broadcast technologies. This demonstrates our long-term investment in solutions and infrastructure providing our customers the tools they need to deliver for their audiences."

Gordon Roxburgh, Head of Production Technology for Sky Sports, said:

"Our teams are thrilled with the next generation of bespoke remote facilities that NEP have built for Sky, off the back of our long-term Outside Broadcast partnership on Premier League football and remote production. These new UHD HDR remote production units and their IP technology platforms are set to deliver for years to come."

Dafydd Rees, Head of Engineering Technical Solutions Architecture for NEP UK, said:

"In collaboration with Sky Sports, we integrated the Nucleus 1 2 and Era 1 2 units with best-in-class technologies, led by our TFC broadcast control and networking solution which makes the use of IP 2110 fast and intuitive across a production site.

"What makes these new remote facilities truly unique is their layout. Remote production units are getting smaller and smaller, and the challenge is getting all of the equipment on board while also maximizing operating space for the people working in them. We've accomplished this by housing the equipment in the Nucleus units and the technical teams in the Era units. The Era units feature enhanced amenities including a quieter atmosphere and better temperature control. We're very proud of what we accomplished together with Sky Sports, and we're excited to see the facilities in action at Premier League stadiums across England."

The Nucleus and Era units follow NEP Europe's launch of Neo last year, a first-of-its-kind OB facility that can operate entirely on battery power supported by solar panels. Neo's battery pack has significantly reduced the use of diesel generators for Sky's coverage of the English Football League (EFL). For the 2025-26 EFL season, the majority of productions will run with stadium power supported by Neo's battery pack. Like Nucleus and Era, Neo is also fully equipped with NEP's TFC platform for managing IP in a broadcast environment.

In addition to the Premier League and EFL on Sky Sports, NEP Europe's media services power many major productions in the region across sports, entertainment and news, including The Championships, Wimbledon, the Eurovision Song Contest, the NATO Summit, DAZN's coverage of the Club World Cup, the Tour de France and more.

Visit nepgroup.com to learn more about NEP's full range of media services and connected production solutions.

