Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global Brings Nature-Inspired Fiber Innovation to Première Vision Paris 2025

PARIS, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, a leading innovator in sustainable fibers, is proud to present its latest innovations in nature-driven textiles at the Première Vision Paris from 16-18 September 2025, at booth 6S29 as SEAWOOL, located in the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, France. Headlining the showcase are Seawool®, the company's signature eco-fiber made from recycled oyster shells and ocean plastics, and Smawarm®, a next-generation thermal insulation material made from Seawool®.

"At Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global, we believe the future of fashion innovation is rooted in nature, where sustainability and performance go hand in hand. Showcasing our innovations at Première Vision Paris allows us to connect with global partners who share our vision for a more responsible and forward-thinking textile industry," said Eddie Wang, Founder and CEO of Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global.

Seawool®: A Revolutionary Innovation in Circular Fashion Inspired by Nature

Seawool® is a groundbreaking textile innovation made from recycled oyster shells and ocean plastics that transform marine waste into high-performance fibers while honoring Taiwan's oyster farming heritage. Just 1% of the world's annual shell waste can yield up to 900 tons of Seawool® fiber, demonstrating the material's vast potential to support a circular economy and reduce environmental impact. In 2023 alone, the company successfully reused 100 tons of oyster shells and 300 tons of post-consumer plastic waste.

Beyond sustainability, Seawool® offers exceptional functionality with its Merino blend:

Naturally antibacterial and odor-resistant

Thermally regulating and soft to the touch

Comfort and feel of wool with added performance benefit

Machine washability, eliminating the need for toxic dry cleaning

Seawool®'s pioneering impact has earned global recognition, including prestigious accolades such as the Red Dot Award. Its low-carbon, water-saving production process sets a new benchmark for sustainable textile manufacturing. By merging natural inspiration with technological advancement, Seawool® is not only addressing pressing environmental challenges but also reshaping the future of responsible fashion.

Smawarm®: Versatile Warmth, Redefined

Smawarm® is a revolutionary thermal insulation material that reengineers Seawool® fibers into a spiral shape, mimicking the heat-trapping hollow strands of polar bear fur. This biomimetic twist enhances thermal retention, resulting in a high-performance material that offers warmth with sustainability at its core.

At the heart of this innovation are micro air pockets formed by oyster shell fibers. These natural thermal barriers effectively retain body heat without adding bulk, making the fabric lightweight, soft, and comfortable to wear. Years of research and development by Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global have culminated in a solution that redefines warmth with smart insulation and superior thermal regulation.

The fabric offers key performance features that suit a wide range of applications:

Breathable, moisture wicking, and quick drying

Anti-bacterial and static-resistant

Ideal for daily wear, outdoor gear, and high-performance items like gloves, jackets, beddings, and insulated bags

"Seawool® is our foundational fabric that we like to call 'the emerald of the ocean'. To create it, we transform oyster shells and ocean plastics into high-performance fibers that reduce environmental impact without compromising quality. Building on this legacy, Smawarm® delivers lightweight, breathable insulation that offers warmth and comfort with a biomimetic twist," concluded Eddie.

Create Tech Textile / Hans Global is also an active member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and participates in the Higg Index, reinforcing its alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices across its value chain.

About Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global

Founded in 2010 and based in Tainan, Taiwan, Creative Tech Textile / Hans Global is a leading innovator in sustainable textiles. Best known for its proprietary, patented Seawool® material-made from discarded oyster shells and recycled PET bottles-the company delivers high-performance fabrics with natural softness, thermal regulation, and odor resistance. As a Bluesign®-certified manufacturer, Creative Tech / Hans Global helps global apparel brands adopt circular, eco-friendly textiles.

