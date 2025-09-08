Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Proposed Admission to Trading on AIM & Cancellation of Trading on AQSE Growth Market

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill " or the "Company")

Proposed Admission to Trading on AIM

Cancellation of Trading on AQSE Growth Market

Richmond Hill (AQSE: SHNJ), is pleased to announce the release of a Schedule One by the London Stock Exchange in respect of its proposed admission of its ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") to trading on the AIM Market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission") and cancellation of the admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Cancellation").

Background to the move to AIM

The Board considers Admission to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders given the recent much improved market in natural resources not least including copper and the improved liquidity and access to investors offered by AIM with respect to natural resources.

The Company has 104,649,639 Ordinary Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. On Admission, the Company's TIDM will change to "RHR". The Company's ISIN will continue to be GB00BNTBWF32 following Admission. The Company will be raising new capital as part of Admission.

The Schedule One announcement in respect of the Company's intention to move to AIM has been published today, and an AIM Admission Document will be published prior to Admission and will be made available on the Company's website at https://www.richmondhillresources.com/.

It is expected that Cancellation will take place simultaneously with Admission. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the Cancellation and Admission in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Hamish Harris

hharris@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.