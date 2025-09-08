Lupulin Exchange and Yakima Chief Hops Collaborate to Launch Market Platform in Europe

YAKIMA, Wash., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupulin Exchange (LEx) is partnering with Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) to increase spot market flexibility in the European brewing market. The Lupulin Exchange is a community-driven marketplace platform that empowers commercial brewers to balance their hop inventory and provides an open platform for all brewers, merchants and growers to buy and sell hops. With great success following the 2014 launch of the online market in the U.S., The Lupulin Exchange will be opening access to commercial brewers throughout Europe for the first time ever through the support and partnership of Yakima Chief Hops.

European brewers, growers, and merchants will soon be able to buy spot hops, list inventory available for purchase, gain access to market conditions, create Hop Alerts, and make secure, convenient transactions through the Lupulin Exchange platform. Utilizing Yakima Chief Hops' established global network and international infrastructure, Lupulin Exchange will have the ability to facilitate balance in the new market and increase efficiency for European brewers.

Yakima Chief Hops strives to add value to brewing customers and supports new channels of business for breweries. Partnering with The Lupulin Exchange embodies the organization's commitment to transparency and connection among hop producers and brewers. The open marketplace platform is a valuable asset to merchants, growers and breweries alike in navigating the evolving supply and demand of a critical ingredient in the brewing process.

"Supporting European brewers has always been a dream at LEx, but we didn't have the resources to do so on our own. After collaborating with my friends at YCH on several smaller projects, it became obvious that we share the same values and have the perfect blend of synergies needed to extend the platform to Europe," says John Bryce, Founder and CEO of Lupulin Exchange.

The Lupulin Exchange is anticipated to launch in Europe by late 2025. Attendees of Drinktec 2025 will be able to connect with John Bryce at the Yakima Chief Hops booth #410 in HALL C3. To explore opportunities with The Lupulin Exchange in Europe, visit lupulinexchange.com/drinktec.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect the world's finest brewers with family hop farms. Operating for over 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

Lupulin Exchange

The Lupulin Exchange is a digital hop marketplace and community committed to improving transparency and efficiency in the global hop market. By connecting hop growers, merchants, and brewers, LEx helps balance supply, promote fair pricing, and enhance access to quality hops.

