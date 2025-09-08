Nokia Oyj: iWay taps Nokia and Kyndryl to modernize and automate data center infrastructure

Press Release

iWay taps Nokia and Kyndryl to modernize and automate data center infrastructure

Partners transform Swiss service provider's data center operations with enhanced automation, security, and scalability

8 September 2025

ESPOO, Finland and NEW YORK - Nokia (https://www.nokia.com/) and Kyndryl (https://www.kyndryl.com/gb/en), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that Swiss telecommunications provider iWay (https://www.iway.ch/) has selected Nokia's Data Center Fabric (DCF) solution and Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform, combined with Kyndryl's end-to-end network management services to transform and modernize its data center operations.

The agreement leverages the strengths of Nokia and Kyndryl's partnership by tapping Nokia's enterprise data center capabilities focused on delivering open, reliable and easy-to-operate network solutions that meet evolving digital infrastructure needs, and Kyndryl's ability to build and run agile, future-ready IT infrastructure equipped to manage risks and capable of integrating advanced technologies.

"Replacing our previous solution with Nokia's data center fabric and Kyndryl's network deployment services has allowed us to fully automate our environment, roll out new features with ease, and reduce human error," said Matthias Cramer, CTO of iWay. "The EDA platform gives us the simplicity and flexibility we were looking for, while both Nokia and Kyndryl work as trusted technology providers to deliver the reliability and technical expertise needed to deliver a smooth and secure network modernization."

"The combination of Nokia's data center fabric solutions with Kyndryl's end-to-end network services and consulting expertise is helping iWay modernize their data centers with confidence - strengthening their security, supporting regulatory compliance, and laying the foundation for long-term scalability and growth," said Paul Savill, Kyndryl Global Network and Edge Computing Practice Leader. "Together with Nokia, we are enabling telecommunications providers like iWay to evolve their IT infrastructures to meet growing data demands by seamlessly integrating new technologies into existing environments with minimal risk."

"As network operators worldwide prepare to expand their data centers, iWay is already ahead - modernizing its network infrastructure with more reliable, streamlined, and automated capabilities," said David Heard, President of Network Infrastructure at Nokia. "This is a solid win for our European data center business and a testament to our strategic collaboration with Kyndryl, driving infrastructure modernization. As a European company with global reach, Nokia is uniquely positioned to offer scalable, secure, and efficient data center operations - today and in the future."

As surging demand for data sovereignty becomes a top priority, enterprises are turning to modern, automated data centers. According to Kyndryl's Readiness Report (https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/news/readiness-report), 84% of telecom leaders believe AI will be essential to achieving their strategic objectives over the next three years, while 79% of senior technology leaders across industries say they are under pressure to modernize their infrastructure to support AI initiatives.

Headquartered in Zurich, iWay is one of Switzerland's leading Internet service providers for residential customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. Under this agreement, iWay will transition to a fully automated data center network leveraging Nokia's high-performance network technology and Kyndryl's deep IT and network expertise. The deployment will simplify network management, accelerate new feature rollouts, and bolster security, paving the way for a more scalable and efficient data center fabric solution, while enhancing the reliability and performance of iWay's services to customers.

Following a successful lab proof-of-concept in Zurich, Nokia and Kyndryl's initial deployment for iWay includes 32 leaf switches and two spine switches, fully automated through Nokia's EDA platform.

