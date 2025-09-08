Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 09:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Denmark expands its casino library by adding SYNOT Games as a provider

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 08, 2025library with the addition of SYNOT Games as a provider. NetBet users will have access to a wide variety of the games SYNOT has to offer.

SYNOT Games is a world-renowned provider of casino games, with a glowing reputation thanks to their ability to deliver high-quality products that contain a variety of themes and special features. NetBet users will be treated to some of the best titles in SYNOT's extensive library, including 7even Max, 27 Spooky Pumpkins and Joker 5.

SYNOT has been a major player in the iGaming industry for over 30 years, with a home base in Malta and a licence to operate within the Danish market, as well as many other markets.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet Denmark, said: "SYNOT is a provider we have had our eyes on for a long time. Establishing this new, exciting partnership is yet another positive step for our mission of offering the best casino games library to our customers."

Ivan Kodaj, Chief Executive Offer at SYNOT Games, added: "This is such an exciting time for SYNOT Games and this partnership with NetBet is all thanks to the hard work that goes on behind-the-scenes. NetBet users will enjoy all the magnificent slot machines we have to offer."

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dkis licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dkhas evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/dk/or contact: press@netbet.com

About SYNOT Games

SYNOT Games is an established content provider with a growing presence, licensed by the?Malta Gaming Authority,?UK Gambling Commission,?Hellenic Gaming Commission,?ONJN,?Kanspell Commissie,?Spelinspektionen, Mincetur, Spillemyndighedenand certified across Europe and?South America. The games are already certified in several jurisdictions including Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia, Greece, the UK, Malta, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. Our comprehensive portfolio includes over 200 exciting titles, available in 32 languages and over 1800 clients.


