Insta Group: Insta launches Insta DomainLink Secret to empower tactical decision-making and improve situational awareness across military branches and systems

The transition of military systems towards multi-domain operations requires real-time, effective coordination and sharing of data and decisions. Insta DomainLink Secret has been designed for data exchange between systems using NATO standards, operational security concerning information transmissions, and cybersecurity to protect and limit what data may be received and transmitted by communicating parties.





TAMPERE, Finland, Sept. 08, 2025, a trusted cyber security and defence technology provider, has launched Insta DomainLink Secret, a high-performance cross-domain solution (CDS) for secure, real-time data exchange between different networks and systems. Modern technological solution enables real-time, secure bi-directional data transfer between military domains, such as land, maritime, and air, and security clearance between different classification levels across the chain of command.

Developed in collaboration with Lockheed Martinfor the exchange of data in complex military network environments, its advanced operational security and cybersecurity capabilities help safeguard data against threats. The system also enables improved situational awareness and faster tactical decision-making across military domains.





Modern military operations require quick data centric decision-making

Typically, military branches, such as the navy and air defence, have their own command and control systems with limited ability to exchange information in a controlled way due to a lack of proper cybersecurity controls to enable connections. This can slow decision making which reduces situational awareness and might jeopardise the mission and put troops at risk.

Multi-domain operations refer to military operations that integrate and synchronise actions across multiple military branches to achieve a key strategic objective. For example, a major NATO mission can include land, maritime, air, space, and cyber operations - all taking place at the same time over a vast area. The more NATO operatives participate, the more complex the data exchange between different networks and systems becomes.





"For example, if there were a military conflict in Europe, it would be necessary to communicate critical information between different systems and chains of command. An F-35 on a stealth mission needs to be able to share the information that all of its sophisticated sensor systems detect with the rest of the forces. If the aircraft detects an enemy threat, you need to decide very quickly who responds to it: the air force, a navy vessel, or ground-based assets? Real-time sharing of data and its effects across all branches is critical for both command and on-field operatives to effectively respond to threats and achieve high joint operational capability," says Petri Reiman, Senior Vice President, Defence and Cyber Security at Insta.





Tailor-made solutions are on the way to being replaced by flexible systems

In order to benefit from cross-domain technologies in the past, it has been necessary to have them tailor-made, or they have required complex coding and scripting, slowing down their implementation. Programming or scripting-based solutions are further limited by static, pre-defined rule sets that could not be changed during real-time operation. Any changes require re-coding and testing by a developer.

In contrast, Insta DomainLink Secret introduces a new level of agility, empowering system operators themselves to adapt and refine operational rules instantly, without technical bottlenecks.

Information superiority and increasing cyber threats drive investment in defence

The last few years have also seen a rise in cyber attacks targeting defence systems and the military. Governments have responded, with, for example, the UK increasing spending on cyber capabilities in 2025. Additionally, at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, member states pledged to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035, with 1.5% dedicated towards cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection.

While mission-critical data is available from multiple sources in the field, certain information should not be shared across the entire chain of command. To ensure operational security for any mission or procedures, Insta DomainLink Secret's filtering feature allows users to control data flows and who has access to them. In practice, the system can be programmed to control what information is transmitted, what information can be received or even what data, for example, a radar is permitted to send out.

"Information superiority is a key dimension of multi-domain operations - you simply must have a full operational picture available at all times. Our Cross Domain Solution has been specifically developed to meet the increasing challenges of the modern defence and military realities, including cyber threats. Our decades of experience in demanding defence solutions and strong focus on developing state-of-the-art command and control systems utilising data and AI put us in a unique position to offer secure solutions for NATO needs," says Reiman.

To further enhance performance and security in critical environments, Insta DomainLink Secret is built on Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology that enables hardware-based content validation and filtering, enhancing performance and security in critical environments. Additionally, FPGA technology is highly adaptable and can be reconfigured to different situations and threats as the hardware does not need to be removed for updates.





The F-35 stealth fighters, which Finland will start receiving in 2026, are known as the world's most modern and versatile fighter jets. In addition to maintaining the aircraft's avionics systems, Insta will also be responsible for integrating the new fighter's systems with the Finnish command and control systems in collaboration with the Finnish Defence Forces.

Insta will showcase the solution at DSEI UK 2025 organised in London 9-12 September.

Insta - Decisive impact

Insta is a diversified technology company with in-depth expertise to enable secure and customer-focused solutions for the needs of industry, defence, software development, and cyber security. We are a reliable partner that develops future security and decisive performance in an ever more rapidly changing, networked world. We ensure the continuity of critical functions within society and companies and a smoothly running everyday life. Continuous movement, experience and responsibility are at the core of our safety culture. In 2024, the net sales of our growing family business was 176,2 million euros and we employed approximately 1,200 people.

In our defence business, we focus on networked defence solutions. We deliver superior performance to our customers through our command and control solutions, secure communication solutions, and life-cycle services in avionics. We have operated in the defence market for more than 50 years. Insta is a strategic partner of the Finnish Defence Forces and one of Finland's key partners for cybersecurity.



