Oak Hill Advisors, LP: OHA Secures Significant Commitment from ADIA for European Special Situations Strategy

London, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA"), a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager, has secured a significant commitment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") for its European special situations strategy. Drawing on OHA's more than 30 years of European credit investing expertise, the strategy will offer flexible and scalable financing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of European corporate and non-corporate borrowers in the current dynamic market environment.

Since the inception of its European investment activities in 1992, OHA has deployed over €18 billion in the region, including €7 billion in private and special situations opportunities. The firm's experienced London-based special situations investment team-co-led by OHA partners Alexis Atteslis and Musa Sönmez-are responsible for the execution of the strategy, leveraging deep local sourcing capabilities and proprietary relationships to originate both private capital solutions and identify dislocated credits in secondary markets.

"At OHA, we maintain a rigorous, value-oriented approach to credit investing, with a strong focus on active portfolio management," said Alexis Atteslis, Co-Head of Europe and Partner at OHA. "This investment from ADIA marks a significant milestone in the growth of OHA's European platform, and we look forward to delivering flexible, tailored capital solutions to European companies."

Since its inception, OHA has built enduring relationships with investors by customizing strategies to meet their diverse return objectives. ADIA has invested with OHA since 2015.

"We are pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship with ADIA through this new investment," said Glenn August, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OHA. "With more than three decades of investment experience across geographies and asset types, OHA has cultivated deep credit expertise that has enabled us to navigate complex market environments, identify high-quality opportunities and deliver long-term value to our investors."

"OHA is a long-standing and proven partner, with an experienced team and a strong track record of identifying and deploying into high-quality credit opportunities," said Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA. "This investment aligns with our approach of building lasting relationships with leading, differentiated private credit providers and supporting them as they expand to meet market demand."

