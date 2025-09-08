

EQS Newswire / 08/09/2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2025 - At IFA 2025 in Berlin, CHiQ announced a three-year partnership with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), becoming the Official Data Partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. It also renewed collaboration with Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, marking a bold step forward in CHiQ's global engagement with snow sports.





The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Marco Yang, Vice Chairman and General Manager of Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd., along with Ms. Helen Zhang, Deputy General Manager of Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd., Mr. James Wu, General Manager of Changhong's Global Brand Promotion Center, Mr. Christian Salomon, Chief Commercial Officer of FIS, and ski jumping world champion Andreas Wellinger participated in the ceremony.



Founded in 1924, FIS is the global leader in winter sports governance, representing over 100 member nations and driving the growth and popularity of winter sports worldwide through premier competitions and international standards.



The Ski Jumping World Cup is known for its athletic intensity and global appeal. As its exclusive television and display partner, CHiQ will enhance the digital experience of the event by delivering immersive and high-definition visuals to fans worldwide.



Christian Salomon praised the partnership, highlighting CHiQ's dedication to technological innovation and its global brand stature as a natural fit with FIS's mission. He noted that this alliance will help propel the sport forward, unlocking new possibilities at the intersection of winter athletics and intelligent technology.



In a symbolic exchange of goodwill, Salomon presented Mr. Yang with a FIS partnership trophy, while Yang offered a panda-themed commemorative gift, echoing CHiQ's brand identity.



As CHiQ's brand ambassador, Andreas Wellinger interacted with attendees, sharing gifts and stating: "CHiQ and I are deeply aligned in our pursuit of innovation and breakthrough. I'm delighted to continue this collaboration, combining winter sports and smart technology for a wider audience. "



As a leading Chinese smart appliance brand, CHiQ has established a strong presence across Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. In recent years, CHiQ has embraced global sports marketing to reinforce its Smart with Style ethos-partnering with world-class athletes and events to showcase the sophistication and strength of Chinese innovation on the international stage.

Hashtag: CHiQ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: CHiQ

08/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

