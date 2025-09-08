The new heat pump systems use propane as the refrigerant and can provide hot water at a temperature of up to 75 C, according to the UK-based manufacturer. UK-based heating specialist Aermec, a unit of Italy's Giordano Riello International Group, has unveiled two new heat pump series for applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Both products use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and can provide hot water at a temperature of up to 75 C, according to the manufacturer. One of the two products is dubbed PRM and consists of an air-cooled reversible modular heat pump. "The modular design ...

