First showcase of a futuristic "digital cockpit" built with various OLEDs, from moving cluster displays to rooftop screens

Showcasing automotive OLED's superior design and picture quality compared to Mini LED

Differentiated rigid OLED platform tailored to customer needs in price and speed

Collaboration with French designer Alban Lerailler to present concept of future autonomous vehicles featuring free-form OLED

Official debut of DRIVE, Samsung Display's automotive OLED brand, accelerating business with global partners

Samsung Display is accelerating the expansion of its automotive business, one of its next-generation growth engines, by broadening its vehicle OLED portfolio and actively engaging new customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908163344/en/

Samsung Display Expands OLED Leadership into Mobility at IAA MOBILITY 2025

The company will be the only panel manufacturer participating in IAA MOBILITY 2025, the world's largest mobility exhibition, held in Munich, Germany, from September 9 to 14. At the show, Samsung Display will unveil a wide range of innovative technologies and customer-centric display solutions that showcase the future of mobility.

Through this exhibition, Samsung Display will not only highlight the distinct advantages of OLED in enabling safer driving and premium in-car entertainment, but also showcase the potential and vision of OLED as a core component of future mobility.

OLED: The Key to Safer, More Stylish Autonomous Driving

Samsung Display will present a new "digital cockpit" demo built for future autonomous vehicles, featuring OLED displays integrated across all driver and passenger touchpoints.

At the driver's seat, a 10.25-inch moving cluster display serves as a dashboard while driving and retracts beneath the dash when parked. This moving OLED not only provides essential driving information, but also enhances interior aesthetics as a space-saving design solution.

For passengers, a 34-inch CID (Center Information Display) to PID (Passenger Information Display) spans the dashboard, combining two OLED panels (14.5-inch and 13.8-inch) using multi-lamination technology. The screen can operate as one unified display or show separate content on each side, delivering versatile functionality for both driver and passenger.

A 14.4-inch "Flexible L" display-a flexible, L-shaped OLED-is positioned in the center fascia between the driver and passenger. The L-shaped curved screen allows intuitive control of frequently used functions such as climate control and vehicle settings. Thanks to OLED's flexibility and curved design, this display enhances both usability and interior design aesthetics.

Recognizing the evolving role of cars as a personal space, Samsung Display will also present new RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment) options. A 9.4-inch round display and a 30-inch rooftop display will be on view. The rooftop OLED features a 32:9 aspect ratio, with side sections displaying information such as interior temperature, time, and remaining distance-while the large center of the screen offers immersive entertainment.

Samsung Display is emphasizing the design scalability of automotive OLEDs along with intelligent technology solutions that improve driving safety. Notably, the PID features a proprietary technology called Flex Magic Pixel (FMP)-developed and patented by Samsung Display-which limits the visibility of screen content from side angles. This ensures that when passengers watch the content, it does not distract the driver. With AI integration, the vehicle can automatically adjust FMP settings for autonomous or manual driving.

OLED vs. Mini LED: Side-by-Side Comparisons Demonstrate OLED's Superiority

Under the theme "Upgrade to OLED," Samsung Display will directly compare its automotive OLEDs with Mini LED-a type of LCD-to highlight advantages in both design and image quality.

Three driver seat mockups will be exhibited side-by-side: a conventional rectangular Mini LED cluster, an OLED cluster with rounded edges designed to match the steering wheel shape, a curved (500R) OLED cluster designed to wrap around the driver for enhanced immersion.

Without the need for backlighting, OLED panels are inherently thinner and can be shaped into circles, asymmetrical rectangles, or other non-standard forms. Samsung Display's rigid OLEDs also support curved designs with various curvatures, unlocking broader possibilities for interior styling.

OLED also delivers outstanding picture quality advantages for safe driving compared with Mini LED. At IAA MOBILITY 2025, Samsung Display will showcase OLED's superior outdoor visibility under strong sunlight, as well as its contrast ratio and true blacks that allow clearer object recognition during night driving-all in comparison with Mini LEDs.

Rigid OLED Platform for Customization and Cost Efficiency

Samsung Display will introduce its new Rigid OLED-based Off-The-Shelf (OTS) Solution platform, which includes standardized products in seven sizes ranging from 7 to 17 inches, to respond more quickly to customer needs.

By offering a pre-defined range of options, clients such as automakers and parts and electronics suppliers can combine modules based on their specific requirements, reducing time and cost in product planning and development. This also enables Samsung Display to deliver panels more quickly than traditional custom development workflows while lowering overall costs.

Samsung Display will also present a wall-mounted display with an automated rail system, where panels of various sizes-each serving a different function- separate and merge in real time to demonstrate "multi-lamination," a technology that connects multiple small- to mid-sized panels into a single large screen, delivering a seamless viewing experience.

A Samsung Display spokesperson stated, "We are seeing a growing demand for large, uniquely shaped in-car displays such as 'CID to PID' and 'Cluster to CID.' By combining rigid OLED with multi-lamination, we can provide these configurations at more competitive prices."

Design Collaboration with Alban Lerailler to Envision Future Mobility

Samsung Display will also showcase a conceptual interior design for future mobility, created in collaboration with acclaimed French designer and automotive artist Alban Lerailler. The rendering features various free-form OLED applications such as foldable and stretchable displays.

Lerailler's concept for an autonomous vehicle includes a V-shaped out-folding rooftop display visible from both sides of the car, an extendable CID using rollable OLED technology, and several L- and G-shaped curved displays that integrate seamlessly with the car's rounded seats-creating a more luxurious and futuristic aesthetic.

Several of these free-form OLED prototypes will be on display, including a rollable CID, a Flexible L, an out-foldable rooftop RSE display, and a Flex In-Out model that folds both inward and outward-all designed to capture the imagination of visitors to IAA MOBILITY 2025.

Debut of DRIVE, Samsung Display's Automotive OLED Brand

Samsung Display will officially unveil DRIVE, its new brand dedicated to automotive OLED, at IAA MOBILITY this year. DRIVE represents the company's commitment to growing the automotive business into a next-generation growth engine for the display industry, powered by differentiated OLED technology.

The brand's name encompasses five key value pillars of Samsung Display's automotive OLED: "D" for Design Differentiation, "R" for Robust Reliability, "I" for Intelligent Safety, "V" for Visual Excellence, and "E" for Expanded Extendable. At the entrance of its booth, Samsung Display will install a large OLED video wall composed of three 65-inch OLEDs to introduce the new brand.

"OLED is the most optimal display technology to serve as the digital platform within future mobility, as vehicles evolve into SDVs (Software-Defined Vehicles)," said Joohyung Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile Display Business at Samsung Display. "At IAA MOBILITY 2025, we will meet with global customers to introduce DRIVE and deepen their understanding of the stability and differentiated value of Samsung OLEDs. Leveraging our unrivaled manufacturing competitiveness, we will continue to lead the automotive OLED market."

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is an industry leader in providing cutting-edge display solutions around the world. The company diversifies its display markets to not only smartphones, TVs, laptops and monitors but also smartwatches, VR, game consoles and automotive applications. Furthermore, it has close partnerships with a variety of global manufacturers.

Headquartered in South Korea, with a range of large-scale facilities, Samsung Display has production plants in Vietnam, China and India, and operates sales offices in six countries worldwide. Known for its innovation, Samsung Display is leading the display market, enabling the world's first mass-production of OLED and QD-OLED, endeavoring to develop next-generation technology, such as slidable, rollable and stretchable panels to provide extraordinary experiences and endless possibilities for consumers.

Samsung Display has been prioritizing environmental and social values in the entire process of product manufacturing. The company will further evolve into a sustainable organization dedicated to environmentally sound products that contribute to the betterment of humanity.

For more information, visit www.samsungdisplay.com or http://global.samsungdisplay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908163344/en/

Contacts:

Ujeong Jahnke

Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH

Tel. +49(0)89-45578-1000

Email: sseg.comm@samsung.com