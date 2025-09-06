Swedbank AB: SEC closes investigation of Swedbank

6 September 2025

Swedbank has today been informed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed its investigation into the bank without enforcement.

"With this announcement from the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are placing another investigation of historical shortcomings behind us," says Tomas Hedberg, Head of Special Task Force and Deputy CEO of Swedbank.

The investigation was initiated in 2019 and concerned Swedbank's historic disclosures of information.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Department of Financial Services in New York (DFS) investigations are still ongoing. Swedbank cannot at this time assess the potential financial impact or when these investigations will be concluded.

Contact:

Hannes Mård, Head of Press, phone: +46 73 057 41 95, email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 72 238 3210, email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 6 September 2025, at 18:30 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com