Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 11:15
24,700 Euro
+2,11 % +0,510
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,71024,73011:15
24,71024,74011:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2025 18:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedbank AB: SEC closes investigation of Swedbank

6 September 2025

Swedbank has today been informed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed its investigation into the bank without enforcement.

"With this announcement from the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are placing another investigation of historical shortcomings behind us," says Tomas Hedberg, Head of Special Task Force and Deputy CEO of Swedbank.

The investigation was initiated in 2019 and concerned Swedbank's historic disclosures of information.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Department of Financial Services in New York (DFS) investigations are still ongoing. Swedbank cannot at this time assess the potential financial impact or when these investigations will be concluded.

Contact:

Hannes Mård, Head of Press, phone: +46 73 057 41 95, email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 72 238 3210, email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 6 September 2025, at 18:30 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.