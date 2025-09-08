Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 10:00 Uhr
Icelandair Group hf.: Number of passengers to Iceland increased by 21% in August

Icelandair carried a total of 608 thousand passengers during the month, representing a 1% increase compared to August 2024. Inbound travel to Iceland rose by 21% year-on-year and by 5% on the market from Iceland, reflecting the company's strategic focus on those markets. Of all passengers in August, 40% were traveling to Iceland, 14% from Iceland, 42% via Iceland, and 4% domestically. The load factor was 87.1%. Year-to-date, 3.4 million passengers have flown with Icelandair, 8% more than in the same period last year.

Operational performance remained strong, with on-time performance of 80.9%. The leasing business grew significantly between years, with sold block hours up 30%, while freight volumes, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers, declined by 4%. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 4%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:
"We are pleased with the considerable increase in the number of passengers traveling to Iceland in August. This is in line with our continued focus on the markets to and from Iceland. We are off to a great start this fall with five new and exciting destinations, offering our customers further travel options, both within our route network and through our partner airlines."

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
