Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - K2 Gold Corporation. (TSXV: KTOV) (OTCQB: KTGDF) ("K2 Gold" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jessica Van Den Akker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Ms. Van Den Akker, CPA, CA, brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across the mining, energy, and emerging technology sectors. She has held senior executive roles with both private and public companies, including CFO and Corporate Secretary positions at Kore Mining, Hive Blockchain, GlobalBlock, and Fiore Management.

Her expertise spans corporate finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, governance, and regulatory compliance. She has successfully executed complex financings, cross-border tax planning, corporate restructurings, and major transactions, including over C$200 million in financings and the spinout of Karus Gold.

In addition to her executive roles, Ms. Van Den Akker is an active corporate director, currently serving as Chair of the Audit Committee at Kenorland Minerals, TriStar Gold, and GR Silver Mining, and Chair of the Customer Experience Committee at the Parking Corporation of Vancouver.

She is also engaged in the industry and community, having served as Interim CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration and TriStar Gold, as well as a director and treasurer for several non-profit organizations.

Her track record of disciplined capital allocation, transparent reporting, and strong governance will provide a solid foundation for K2 Gold as it advances exploration and permitting activities at its flagship Mojave Project.

"As K2 prepares to launch its most comprehensive exploration program in the Company's history, the Company's fiscal and administration needs have grown significantly. Ms. Van Den Akker's experience in capital markets and finance will be a welcome addition to the Company," stated John Robins, Executive Chairman.

K2 Gold would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Robert Scott, who has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and to Jeff Dare, who has served as Corporate Secretary. Both have played important roles in guiding K2's financial stewardship and governance through a critical period of growth and development.

Corporate Update

Incentive Stock Options: The Company has granted 500,000 stock options to Jessica Van Den Akker, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, at an exercise price of $0.42 per common share for a term of five (5) years. The options were granted in accordance with, and are subject to, the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About K2 Gold Corporation

K2 Gold is a member of Discovery Group and is focused on advancing gold exploration projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across the Western U.S. and Canada. The Company's flagship Mojave Project covers 5,830 hectares and includes multiple previously drilled oxide gold targets. Since acquiring the project, K2 has advanced exploration through geochemical, geophysical, and remote sensing surveys, as well as RC drilling. Notable past drill highlights include: • 4.0 g/t Au over 86.9m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone • 1.69 g/t Au over 41.15m at the Newmont Zone.

K2 also holds: The Si2 Gold Project in Nevada, and the Wels Project in Yukon, Canada.

K2 Gold is committed to responsible exploration, Indigenous and community engagement, and advancing high-quality projects through a collaborative and technically disciplined approach.

For further information about K2 Gold Corporation or this news release, please visit our website at k2gold.com or contact our Office in Canada at 778-266-1456 or by email at info@k2gold.com.

K2 Gold Corporation is a member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the exploration program at Si2, Wels, and Mojave, including results of drilling, and future exploration plans at Si2, Wels, and Mojave. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, and the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold an within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

