Martin Rezaie Joins as a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Martin Rezaie has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group, based in Frankfurt.

Mr. Rezaie will lead the firm's financial sponsors coverage in the DACH region, working closely with Christian Keller, Managing Director and Head of European Private Equity Coverage, and senior colleagues across the firm's global Financial Sponsors Group.

Mr. Rezaie joins from GP Bullhound, where he was a Partner and head of the firm's DACH business. Prior to joining GP Bullhound in 2022, he spent a decade with GCA Altium as a member of its German M&A team (subsequently acquired by Houlihan Lokey in 2021). Mr. Rezaie began his investment banking career with DC Advisory in 2011.

"We are delighted to welcome Martin back to Houlihan Lokey," said Kevin Salmini, Managing Director and Global Head of the Financial Sponsors Group. "His deep understanding of the DACH market and strong relationships with financial sponsors will be invaluable as we continue to expand our sponsor coverage and deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Having advised on over 50 middle-market transactions during his career across multiple sectors, he offers unique experience and perspective and will significantly enhance our ability to support the firm's businesses in the region."

"Martin's return to Houlihan Lokey comes at a time when private equity firms across the DACH region are increasingly seeking high-quality, tailored advice to support their investment strategies," said Mr. Keller. "As sponsors look to unlock value in a competitive environment, having seamless access to the full breadth of Houlihan Lokey's capabilities has never been more beneficial."

"I am excited to return to Houlihan Lokey, the clear market leader in mid-cap M&A advisory and a firm purpose-built to advise the alternative capital market," said Mr. Rezaie. "With its global reach, deep sector expertise, entrepreneurial culture, and client-centric approach, Houlihan Lokey is uniquely positioned to support the evolving needs of alternative investors across the DACH region and beyond. I look forward to reuniting with former colleagues and building on long-standing relationships to strengthen our presence and create lasting value for clients."

Houlihan Lokey is among the leading advisors to alternative capital providers, and its Financial Sponsors Group is the largest of its kind. The global team of around 30 professionals-including more than 20 Managing Directors-in eight countries manages close to 2,000 relationships worldwide, from private equity to credit funds and family offices to sovereign wealth funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions for the past two years, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past 10 years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past 11 years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG.

