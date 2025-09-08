MultiStrat, the specialist underwriter and reinsurance investment platform, has announced a new capital investment by a large institutional asset manager in a reinsurance vehicle established and managed by MultiStrat.

MultiStrat has entered into a definitive agreement to provide underwriting and liability management services for a casualty reinsurance-focused reinsurance vehicle established by MultiStrat for a large alternative asset manager with over $100bn in Assets Under Management. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as exclusive structuring and placement agent on the transaction.

"This development demonstrates MultiStrat's continued appetite to source insurance and reinsurance-linked opportunities for private capital clients," said Bob Forness, Chief Executive Officer of MultiStrat. "We are committed to utilizing MultiStrat's expertise to realise our investor's strategic vision."

The new reinsurance vehicle will be capitalized through an equity investment by a large institutional asset manager, and MultiStrat will provide underwriting expertise and liability management services.

"This capital investment marks a significant milestone in the development of innovative risk-transfer solutions and reflects our investor's strategic commitment to building a long-term presence in the casualty (re)insurance sector," said Weston Tompkins as Executive Director, Capital Markets, MultiStrat.

Stephen Wollman, Head of US FIC Structuring at Deutsche Bank, commented: "Deutsche Bank was pleased to work with MultiStrat on originating and placing this innovative transaction, which follows a string of successful financing and capital formation assignments that our team has led in the insurance sector over the last few years."

Philippe Kremer, Head of FIG Solutions at Deutsche Bank, added: "MultiStrat has the ability to create bespoke transactions and insurance liability risk profiles to cater to investors' needs. It is precisely this flexibility that allowed MultiStrat to secure a capital investment from a large institutional asset manager with over $100bn of AUM, which will act as the capital provider on the transaction and has also curated a liability matching asset portfolio with a focus on private and structured credit assets."

About MultiStrat

MultiStrat is a specialty reinsurance and capital advisory company delivering diversified reinsurance portfolios as an attractive alternative asset class for institutional investor clients. MultiStrat, through our producer network, offers risk protection and capacity for captives, managing general agents, insurers, reinsurers, public entities, and run-off specialists.

MultiStrat's investor clients provide excellent security in the form of proven letters of credit, and reinsurance trusts, with aggregate capacity of multiple fund groups including family offices, hedge funds, alternative asset managers, and pensions.

For more information, please visit https://multistrat.com/.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network. Deutsche Bank's Insurance Solutions business structures and arranges innovative capital and financing transactions for its global client base across life, P&C and catastrophe lines.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent MultiStrat's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address MultiStrat's future operating, financial or business performance or MultiStrat's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and MultiStrat does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908127499/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sarah Hills, Director, Rein4ce, for MultiStrat

+44 7718882011 sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk