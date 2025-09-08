Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AndBloom: Denise Boomkens launches The Guide, a new vision of aging for women 40+

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch photographer and AndBloom founder Denise Boomkens has released The Guide, a 365-page journal designed to celebrate women over forty. The publication blends interviews, photography, rituals and reflective prompts, positioning itself as an alternative to both traditional planners and self-help titles.

AndBloom The Guide cover

The book features interviews with 17 women from around the world, alongside recipes, self-care reflections and weekly journaling exercises. Topics include perimenopause, hormonal shifts, mental health, reinvention and inner leadership - subjects often overlooked in mainstream media. QR codes embedded throughout the book provide access to audio affirmations and behind-the-scenes content, adding an interactive dimension.

Boomkens said she wanted to create a slower and more reflective space for women entering midlife. "The Guide is for women who are still becoming," she explained. "Women who want less pressure and more presence. It isn't about performance - it's about truth, beauty and fully owning where we are in life."

Early praise highlights the book's distinctive approach. The Times fashion director Anna Murphy described it as "like hanging out with the best friend imaginable… a trailblazing line-up of women who show that aging can make you better, brighter, more you." Model and author Paulina Porizkova called it "a celebration of the beauty of aging - and a reminder of true beauty in a world that's increasingly fake." Actress Naomi Watts added that it is "part inspiration, part reflection, and a gentle nudge toward living more freely."

With more than 1.2 million followers on social media, Boomkens has established herself as a prominent voice in the global pro-aging movement. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Numéro and ELLE, and through AndBloom she has built an international community dedicated to visibility, wisdom and creativity for women over forty.

Signing Tour Dates
- Amsterdam - September 11
- Düsseldorf - September 13
- Paris - September 20
- London - September 27
- Milan - October 4
- Barcelona - October 11

International Information Access
Press materials, downloadable assets, and localized language versions are available through the following country-specific portals:

  • United States: andbloom.com/en-us | andbloom.com/en-us/press
  • United Kingdom: andbloom.com/en-gb | andbloom.com/en-gb/press
  • Canada: andbloom.com/en-ca | andbloom.com/en-ca/press
  • Australia: andbloom.com/en-au | andbloom.com/en-au/press
  • New Zealand: andbloom.com/en-nz | andbloom.com/en-nz/press
  • Ireland: andbloom.com/en-ie | andbloom.com/en-ie/press
  • Singapore: andbloom.com/en-sg | andbloom.com/en-sg/press
  • United Arab Emirates: andbloom.com/en-ae | andbloom.com/en-ae/press
  • South Africa: andbloom.com/en-za | andbloom.com/en-za/press
  • India: andbloom.com/en-in | andbloom.com/en-in/press
  • Malta: andbloom.com/en-mt | andbloom.com/en-mt/press
  • Hong Kong: andbloom.com/en-hk | andbloom.com/en-hk/press

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765651/AndBloom.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denise-boomkens-launches-the-guide-a-new-vision-of-aging-for-women-40-302547985.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
