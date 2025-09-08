Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 10:10 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe Opens Call for Speakers for Inaugural Event in Lisbon, Portugal

Industry Leaders, Disruptors and Decision-Makers Invited to Bring their Lisbon Vision on the Future of Streaming; Submissions Accepted through October 17

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025, the premier European edition of Questex's acclaimed StreamTV Show, today opens the call for speakers for the inaugural event. StreamTV Europe will convene the top minds in streaming, content distribution, technology, and advertising to define The New Normal in a rapidly evolving industry, addressing everything from shifting content consumption patterns to emerging monetization strategies and beyond. StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 at the EPIC SANA LISBOA in Lisbon, Portugal.

StreamTV Europe is partnering with Evan Shapiro of ESHAP and Tony Goncalves of The Evrose Group, two of the industry's most influential voices, to drive the next evolution of streaming. With their deep expertise in media, technology, and consumer behavior, they bring unparalleled insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the European market. Together, StreamTV Europe is setting the stage for Europe's next great market, where the most important partnerships will be forged, and innovation brought to life.

"We're pleased to open the call for submissions for StreamTV Europe and invite industry leaders, disruptors, and decision-makers to bring their Lisbon Vision for the future of streaming. Our industry is quickly transforming and StreamTV Europe is THE place where the brightest minds in media and technology come together to shape the continent's streaming future," said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Experiential Technology at Questex.

StreamTV Europe is looking for global industry pioneers and European market leaders to share bold ideas and fresh perspectives on the future of streaming for keynote presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions/Leaders' Roundtables, Non-Product Workshops, Technical Presentations, Game of Media Risk, Lightning Talks and Debates.

StreamTV Europe will cover the following topics:

  • Advertising
  • Sports & Right Battles
  • Monetization & Growth
  • The Creator/Affinity Economy
  • Content Management, Programming Innovations & User Experience
  • Streaming Tech Evolution

Submissions are being accepted through October 17 here.

For more information and updates on StreamTV Europe, visit europe.streamtvshow.com/. Interested in sponsoring? Click hereto learn more.

Stay in the loop! Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagramand YouTube.

About StreamTV Europe?
StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.comto stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex?
Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better-hospitality, operational real estate and wellness-and the industries that help people live longer-life sciences and healthcare-along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
StreamTV Show
csoucy@questex.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.