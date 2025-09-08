Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 08:36 Uhr
EPSO-G UAB: Ovidijus Martinonis has been appointed the new CEO of Tetas

New Energy Group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Board of Tetas, an energy infrastructure development and maintenance company belonging to the EPSO-G group, has appointed Ovidijus Martinonis as the company's CEO for a five-year term. He will assume his duties on September 15, 2025.

EPSO-G owns 100% of the shares in Tetas. Group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

More information

Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication Partner

Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
