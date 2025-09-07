Max Stock Limited: Max Stock Ltd. Announces Resignation of Mr. Nir Dagan, Company's Deputy CEO and Head of Finance

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announced that on September 4 th, 2025, the Company's Deputy CEO and Head of Finance, Mr. Nir Dagan, informed the Company of his decision to resign from his role in the Company after nine years of service. He will continue to serve as Deputy CEO and Head of Finance until December 31, 2025.

The Company thanks him for his longstanding contribution and dedication over the years.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on September 7, 2025 (Reference no: 2025-01-067223).

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

