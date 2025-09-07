Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
07.09.2025 08:16 Uhr
Max Stock Limited: Max Stock Ltd. Announces Resignation of Mr. Nir Dagan, Company's Deputy CEO and Head of Finance

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announced that on September 4 th, 2025, the Company's Deputy CEO and Head of Finance, Mr. Nir Dagan, informed the Company of his decision to resign from his role in the Company after nine years of service. He will continue to serve as Deputy CEO and Head of Finance until December 31, 2025.

The Company thanks him for his longstanding contribution and dedication over the years.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on September 7, 2025 (Reference no: 2025-01-067223) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
 Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

