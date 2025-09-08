Avaada Electro, the solar manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, will present its n-type G12, G12R and M10L tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules at the RE+ 2025 trade show in Las Vegas from Sept. 8 to 11.From pv magazine India Avaada Electro, the solar manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, will present its n-type TOPCon solar modules and cells at the RE+ 2025 trade show in Las Vegas from Sept. 8 to 11. With its n-type TOPCon cells and modules, Avaada Electro is targeting higher efficiency and greater power output. The company operates 8.5 GW of photovoltaic module capacity and plans ...

