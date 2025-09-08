Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Quebec, today announced that Chairman Jeff York has initiated the conversion of his longstanding private loan into equity. This step marks the beginning of a Board-led plan to gradually eliminate the loan, strengthen the balance sheet, and position the Company to advance its projects toward production while enhancing its attractiveness for future financing opportunities.

Over the years, Mr. York, through his holding company JJJY Holdings Inc., has provided C$1,535,000 in private financing, underscoring his long-term commitment to Focus Graphite. As part of this ongoing support, he has now converted C$200,000 of his loan into 571,428 shares at C$0.35 per share. To comply with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1, which caps individual ownership at twenty percent (20%), Mr. York recently sold 488,000 shares for C$161,831.20. While the sale was required for compliance, the conversion represented a larger amount of capital than was sold, resulting in a net increase to his overall position in the Company.

"This step is about supporting Focus Graphite for the long term," said Mr. York. "By reducing debt and increasing equity, I'm reinforcing my confidence in the Company's direction under new leadership. Focus Graphite has the potential to supply environmentally responsible graphite essential to Canada and its allies. With important milestones ahead as we advance Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca, I'm proud to continue supporting the Company's progress on its mission."

The Company intends to work with Mr. York to further reduce and ultimately eliminate the loan through additional conversions, executed responsibly to protect shareholder value. This proactive approach avoids resolving the entire loan at once and preserves financial flexibility. To the extent that share sales are required for compliance, they will be limited, carefully timed, and managed in a manner intended to minimize any impact on the share price.

With some of the highest-grade flake graphite resources in North America, a strengthened balance sheet, and a growing network of partnerships, Focus Graphite is advancing its Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca projects toward production, positioning itself to serve clean energy, defense, and specialty markets with sustainable graphite solutions.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

