MEDIPEEL Captivates France … #1 Skincare Sales at Printemps Pop-Up

Success across branding, sales, market expansion, and academia-industry partnerships

Strengthening European presence with upcoming participation in the Marseille International Fair

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIPEEL, a professional derma-aesthetic brand, has successfully concluded its pop-up at Printemps in Paris. Organized jointly by Shinsegae Hyperground-Shinsegae Department Store's platform for K-brands' global expansion-and Printemps to celebrate its 160th anniversary, the pop-up was held at the Atrium of Printemps Haussmann in Paris until August 31.

As a representative of K-beauty, MEDIPEEL showcased the excellence of K-beauty through a red-and-blue booth embodying its brand identity, accented with playful HOCA dolls to create a friendly atmosphere. The "How to Use" video displayed on iPads kept visitors engaged, naturally leading to purchases and delivering an immersive journey turning trial into purchase.

The brand's flagship "Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask" and the newly launched "Young Cica PDRN Line" drew the most attention. The wrapping mask is a steady seller known for its skin-hugging texture that addresses elasticity, hydration, and radiance simultaneously, while the premium Young Cica PDRN Line, designed to soothe and regenerate sensitive skin, made a notable impact on local consumers.

As a result, MEDIPEEL came in second overall in sales and first in the skincare category. The achievement is especially notable as MEDIPEEL, operating within a single product category, performed on par with global beauty brands offering extensive ranges from makeup, fragrance, and more. Local industry experts praised the outcome, noting that such success in a limited category demonstrates MEDIPEEL's strong product competitiveness and brand power.

Visitors engaged with interactive giveaways at the pop-up-including sheet masks, character keyrings, and Young Cica PR boxes-along with on-site attractions such as a lucky roulette, all of which generated strong engagement. These events, tied to an Instagram follow campaign, carried the buzz online, creating a multi-dimensional marketing impact. Working hand in hand with Printemps's social media and PR teams, MEDIPEEL also released local content and produced influencer review videos, boosting organic visibility and brand trust on social channels.

Beyond sales performance and branding, MEDIPEEL gained momentum in its European expansion through valuable discussions with new U.K. buyers. In addition, the pop-up welcomed the principal, staff, and students from France's CFA WEC (Apprentice Training Center WEC), who tested the products and expressed keen interest. The positive feedback extended from MEDIPEEL's hero items to other offerings such as neck creams, neck sticks, and modeling packs. As the school combines education and aesthetic product sales, collaboration with MEDIPEEL looks highly promising.

Following these discussions, MEDIPEEL confirmed product support for the academy, enabling students to gain practical, hands-on training that can be applied immediately in the field, as they prepare for careers in professional aesthetics, salon start-ups, and related specialized roles. Through this initiative, MEDIPEEL aims to be at the forefront of fostering the next generation of beauty experts and cultivating future professionals in the skincare industry.

MEDIPEEL has built a solid foundation in Eastern Europe and is now accelerating its expansion into Western Europe, with the Printemps pop-up as a springboard. The company is in active discussions with key buyers across Europe, including Germany and the U.K. Of special note, MEDIPEEL is in entry negotiations with Douglas, Europe's largest beauty retailer with around 1,900 stores, and Flaconi, which operates over 300 stores alongside its online platform, both centered on Germany. Coupled with an Amazon Germany launch in October, MEDIPEEL is poised to reinforce its footprint in the Western European premium market.

The brand has also confirmed its participation in the upcoming Marseille International Fair in France, broadening its engagement with local consumers.

A MEDIPEEL official remarked, "The Printemps pop-up was an opportunity for French consumers to directly experience our brand identity and signature products. We will continue to showcase our unique value from Eastern Europe to Western Europe, and ultimately on the global stage."

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

