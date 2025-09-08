Precision Livestock Farming Market worth $12.12 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The precision livestock farming market is projected to reach USD 12.12 billion by 2030 from USD 7.94 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The precision livestock farming market is witnessing rising adoption driven by the demand for animal welfare, productivity, and cost efficiency. Farmers are increasingly deploying robotic milking, precision feeding, and monitoring systems to optimize yields and reduce disease risks, with companies such as Lely and MSD Animal Health driving the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Livestock Farming Market"

150 - Tables

85 - Figures

300 - Pages

Milk harvesting application is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period

The milk harvesting segment is projected to hold a significant share of the precision livestock farming market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of automated milking technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce manual labor, and ensure consistent milk quality. Rising global demand for dairy products, along with the need to maximize yield and maintain herd health, further accelerates the transition from conventional to automated milking systems.

Automated solutions enable flexible milking schedules, continuous monitoring of udder health, and precise measurement of milk yield, all of which support better decision-making for herd management. These systems improve productivity and contribute to animal welfare by reducing stress and ensuring optimal milking conditions. In addition, the integration of real-time data analytics with milking processes provides actionable insights that help farmers optimize production and resource utilization. As the dairy industry increasingly adopts digital transformation, milk harvesting technologies are set to be a leading application in precision livestock farming. Their ability to enhance efficiency, profitability, and sustainability makes this segment a crucial driver of market growth.

Dairy farm segment is projected to account for a significant share during the forecast period

Within the farm type segment, dairy farms are expected to hold a significant share of the precision livestock farming market during the forecast period, driven by the need for automation, efficiency, and improved herd management. Dairy operations require precise control over milking, feeding, and animal health, and the adoption of technologies such as robotic milking systems, automated feeding solutions, and real-time monitoring tools enables farmers to optimize productivity while reducing labor dependency.

These systems provide valuable data to track cow behavior, detect early signs of illness, and enhance reproductive performance, supporting higher yields and improved animal welfare. The increasing global demand for milk and dairy products, combined with a growing focus on sustainability and efficient resource utilization, is expected to drive the adoption of precision livestock farming solutions in dairy farming. This trend positions the dairy sector as a significant contributor to overall market growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the precision livestock farming market during the forecast period, driven by its advanced agricultural infrastructure and high levels of technological adoption. The region, led by the US and Canada, has a strong base of large-scale commercial farms that adopt digital solutions. Farmers in this region are leveraging IoT-enabled devices, RFID-based animal identification, automated feeding systems, and advanced data analytics to optimize herd management, improve productivity, and reduce operational costs.

Leading organizations such as DeLaval, GEA Group, Afimilk, and Allflex Livestock Intelligence are at the forefront of delivering advanced monitoring, health tracking, and automation solutions tailored for dairy, swine, and poultry operations within the region. The increasing focus on sustainability, animal welfare, and supply chain traceability is driving significant demand for Precision Livestock Farming (PLF) solutions, which are necessary to meet evolving consumer expectations and regulatory frameworks. Considering its technological infrastructure and a well-established livestock sector, North America continues to serve as a pivotal market influencer, establishing benchmarks for innovation and setting global trends in precision livestock farming.

The report profiles key players such as DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Afimilk (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Lely International (Netherlands), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Livestock Improvement (New Zealand), Boumatic (US), and Fancom B.V. (Netherlands).

