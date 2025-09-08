Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.: President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan Met with Chairman of SUS ENVIRONMENT Long Jisheng

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During his recent official visit to China, President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan convened a China-Uzbekistan Entrepreneurs Symposium, with the participation of Dr. Long Jisheng, Chairman and CEO of SUS ENVIRONMENT.

In the meeting, President Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction that the interest of Chinese enterprises in Uzbekistan continues to grow, with Chinese investment in Uzbekistan exceeding $10 billion last year alone, covering key sectors such as energy, environmental protection, and transportation. He particularly emphasized that environmental governance and green energy transition are important directions for Uzbekistan's national development, and the government attaches great importance to cooperation with Chinese enterprises in these areas.

Dr. Long Jisheng expressed gratitude for the president's attention and provided a brief update on the progress of the two waste-to-energy projects invested by SUS ENVIRONMENT in Uzbekistan - Samarkand and Kashkadarya. The Kashkadarya project is the first WtE plant to commence construction in Uzbekistan's history, while the Samarkand project is the only WtE project designated as a "city landmark." Both projects have a designed capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day, with a total investment of approximately $400 million. Upon completion, the projects will provide integrated solid waste disposal and integrated environmental services for approximately 8 million people, generating 600 GWh of green electricity annually and creating about 1,000 local jobs. Dr. Long affirmed that SUS will fully leverage its integrated advantages in technology, investment, construction, and operation to support Uzbekistan in achieving its strategic goals for green transformation.

President Mirziyoyev spoke highly of the phased achievements made by SUS ENVIRONMENT. He expressed his expectation that these projects will become exemplary cases of practicing the Belt and Road Initiative and deepening cooperation between China and Uzbekistan.

Prior to the China-Uzbekistan Entrepreneurs Symposium, First Deputy Prime Minister Khokhaev of Uzbekistan convened a meeting with Chinese entrepreneurs to discuss advancing the implementation of major strategic cooperation projects between the two countries. Dr. Long Jisheng addressed the gathering, sharing experiences and recommendations on developing environmental and energy projects with officials from relevant Uzbek ministries and regional governments.

Following the meeting, President Mirziyoyev specifically sent a letter of gratitude to Dr. Long Jisheng, expressing appreciation for the significant contributions made by Dr. Long and SUS ENVIRONMENT to environmental protection and green energy transition in Uzbekistan.

