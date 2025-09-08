Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 11:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIEME Organizing Committee: The 23rd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition Opens in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 1, the 23rd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition (CIEME) kicked off in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, alongside the 2nd Shenyang Manufacturing Industry Trade and Economic Week.

The 23rd China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition opens in Shenyang.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A wide array of high-tech manufacturing achievements and cutting-edge intelligent products took center stage at the expo, attracting exhibitors and visitors from both home and abroad. With a focus on developing new quality productive forces, the exhibition highlighted intelligent equipment and innovative outcomes, showcasing emerging drivers and trends within the equipment manufacturing sector.

This year's CIEME, themed "Intelligent New Equipment, New Quality Productive Forces", features an offline exhibition area covering 90,000 square meters. It is divided into 12 specialized sections, including an International Pavilion, a New Materials Pavilion, a Next-Generation Information Technology Pavilion, an Industrial Cultural Tourism Pavilion, and an Equipment Manufacturing Finance Pavilion. A total of 912 enterprises from countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan, and Italy, as well as from across China, are taking part in the expo.

At the exhibition, a host of high-tech solutions and intelligent new products illustrated Shenyang's progress in advancing new quality productive forces within its manufacturing industry. With the growing capacity for independent innovation among Chinese smart manufacturing enterprises, "Made in China" products are gaining greater recognition from both domestic and international customers. Meanwhile, the platform value of events such as the China International Equipment Manufacturing Exposition and the Shenyang Manufacturing Industry Trade and Economic Week has also been widely acknowledged by manufacturers and clients alike.

Source: CIEME Organizing Committee



Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.