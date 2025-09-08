Strategic alliance delivers sovereign-grade compliance infrastructure for the coming European Digital Identity mandate

Hopae Inc., creator of the Hopae Connect Global eID and Wallet orchestration platform, and INCERT GIE, Luxembourg's public trust infrastructure agency, today announced a strategic partnership to make Hopae Connect the first officially registered Intermediary Service in the EU under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

eIDAS 2.0 is the EU regulation that aims to deliver to every European a government-backed Digital Identity Wallet by the end of 2026-and makes it mandatory for banks, airlines, telecoms, and more to accept this new identification means. For citizens, this is a shift as big as the move from cash to contactless payment: proving who you are becomes instant, secure, and borderless. For the industry, this is a challenge given the complexity of integrating the 27 planned wallets released by the Member States. By making Hopae Connect the first EU-registered trusted intermediary, companies subject to the regulation will be able to get access to these eID and Wallet schemes easily and propose them to end user citizens.

With over 450 million Europeans to be equipped with an EUDI Wallet, the scale of change is unprecedented and the impact will be felt in daily life:

Opening a bank account abroad If I'm a French citizen living in Italy, I will be able to open a bank account in minutes online, even at 3 a.m, without the need of taking pictures of my ID document and even if the Bank is a German one.

If I'm a French citizen living in Italy, I will be able to open a bank account in minutes online, even at 3 a.m, without the need of taking pictures of my ID document and even if the Bank is a German one. At the airport If I'm traveling abroad, I will be able to board and pass security checks with a single tap instead of juggling passports and documents.

The European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, mandated for citizen login and identity verification, must be accepted by regulated digital platforms, such as the banking sector, the telecommunications sector, the gambling sector, or the healthcare one, operating in the EU by 2027. Non-compliance could result in penalties of up to 1% of global annual turnover.

To meet this challenge, Hopae and INCERT are working together to formally register Hopae Connect as the first compliant intermediary platform in Europe. This will give enterprises a ready-made, government-grade service to accept EUDI credentials and aggregate all EU Member States Digital Identity Wallets. Intermediary role has been defined in the eIDAS Architecture Reference Framework as a registered Relying Party providing services to Relying Parties.

Unlike traditional integrations built on generic cloud services, Hopae Connect will be powered by INCERT's sovereign, eIDAS-compliant infrastructure-a trusted backend already used by some European governments providing Hopae with a Qualified Trusted Service Provider role enabling the evolution of the service to support electronic attestations. This unique design makes Hopae Connect one of the only platforms built from the ground up for regulatory-grade identity orchestration.

"Compliance at this level isn't just a feature-it's a foundation," said Jaehoon Shim, CEO of Hopae. "By running Hopae Connect on INCERT's trust infrastructure, we help our customers turn regulatory burden into competitive advantage."

"A fully integrated ecosystem is the key to achieving seamless functionality and wide-scale usage of the EUDI wallet. added Benoit Poletti, CEO of INCERT. "Together with Hopae, we are laying it for trusted identity across Europe's digital economy."

The partners aim to complete conformity assessment and registration by the end of September 2025, well ahead of the 2027 enforcement deadline.

About Hopae:

Hopae is a digital identity infrastructure platform that helps organizations anticipate and comply with new regulations such as eIDAS 2.0, while staying competitive. Its suite of solutions provides a trusted, sovereign, and scalable foundation for digital identity enabling higher conversion rates for businesses, reducing fraud, and ensuring more secure and self-sovereign identities for citizens.

About INCERT:

INCERT, established in 2012 by the State of Luxembourg, is a specialist in identity management and cryptographic solutions. The company's original mission was to support Luxembourg's public services, particularly in the issuance of electronic passports and ID cards, e-wallets, the digitalization of health processes, and the traceability of tobacco products. Today, INCERT offers a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions and services to both public and private clients worldwide. Its key missions are to promote digital trust and innovation, to act as a key player in the Luxembourg digital ecosystem, and to help governments and businesses preserve their digital sovereignty.

