Sri Lanka has started building its largest renewable project, a $140 million, 100 MW solar park with 12 MWh of storage. It is expected to annually generate 219 GWh and cut $69.7 million in diesel imports by 2027.Sri Lanka has begun building a 100 MW solar project. The Siyambalanduwa 'Rividanavi' solar power park will cover approximately 500 acres (202 hectares) in the Monaragala district within the Uva province of southern Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan president's media office said the solar park is the country's largest renewable energy project to date and the first for which Sri Lanka's Sustainable ...

