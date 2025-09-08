Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce the results from the first two drill-holes completed from the 2025 exploration drilling program (the "Program") at its 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Drilling Highlights:

Hole GS-25-188 intersected a 45-meter ("m") northward step-out of the 300N Zone and a potential SC-1 Zone structural corridor. Highlights of the mineralized intercept:

2.57 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ") over 54.00 m (2.31 g/t Au, 16.98 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu), including 5.64 g/t AuEQ over 6.00 m (4.07 g/t Au, 99.86 g/t Ag, 0.45% Cu)

11.16 g/t AuEQ over 1.50 m (5.90 g/t Au, 343.00 g/t Ag, 1.45% Cu)

Hole GS-25-189 intersected a robust interval of the CS-600 Zone, and intersected several higher-grade intervals above and below CS-600 Zone mineralization.

7.06 g/t AuEQ over 3.00 m (7.01 g/t Au, 4.22 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)

1.29 g/t AuEQ over 204.00 m (0.65 g/t Au, 4.78 g/t Ag, 0.48% Cu)

4.14 g/t AuEQ over 10.20 m (3.72 g/t Au, 6.04 g/t Ag, 0.29 % Cu), including 6.29 g/t AuEQ over 3.50 m (5.81 g/t Au, 1.00 g/t Ag, 0.38% Cu)

GS-25-188 was drilled to step out from previously drilled 300 North Zone ("300N") mineralization at an azimuth more favorable to cross cutting and identifying SC-1 Zone structural corridors. This drill hole expands the mineralized footprint of 300N by 45 m to the north and the intercepted mineralization occurs along a structural orientation similar to the previously identified four sub-parallel gold-bearing breccia systems of the SC-1 Zone. See Table 1 below.

GS-25-189 was drilled to identify potential high-grade mineralization occurring between previous intercepts included in the SC-1 Zone and 300N and to infill a strongly mineralized section of the CS-600 Zone. The hole intersected high-grade gold mineralization (7.01 g/t gold over 3.0 m) within an area occurring between the SC-1 Zone and 300N Domains, which was expected to host additional high-grade mineralized corridors. The drillhole continued through the CS-600 Zone with an extensive mineralized intercept before intersecting a high-grade gold (5.81 g/t gold over 3.5 m) potential 170-m stepout to the SC-1 Zone. See Table 1 below.

The SC-1 Zone was identified and expanded throughout the 2024 drilling campaign to represent a significant potential economic target that is within, and peripheral to, the CS-600 Zone (see press release dated December 16, 2024). The drill results from GS-25-188 and -189 indicate strong potential for additional high-grade structural corridors and may require the reinterpretation of 300N as additional high-grade SC-1 Zone like structures.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Senior Vice-President, Exploration: "The discovery of another high-grade hydrothermal breccia stockwork system between the previously identified corridors demonstrates the potential for the continuity for high-grade gold at depth at Treaty Creek. The 300 North Zone appears to share the similar trend as the previously discovered high-grade SC-1 Zone. With our underground development permit filed, we plan to fill-in the gaps between 300N and the SC-1 Zone with more efficient and cost-effective underground drilling."

Table 1: Select Drill Results for Holes GS-25-188 and GS-25-189

Hole Collar Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) AuEQ(3)

(g/t) GS-25-188 429024 mE

6273658 mN -62/283 900.00 954.00 54.00 2.31 16.98 0.07 2.57



Including 900.00 906.00 6.00 4.07 99.86 0.45 5.64



and 901.50 903.00 1.50 5.90 343.00 1.45 11.16 GS-25-189 429024 mE 6273658 mN -71/293 836.00 845.00 9.00 2.45 0.94 0.01 2.48





882.50 885.50 3.00 7.01 4.22 0.01 7.06





1130.00 1334.00 204.00 0.65 4.78 0.48 1.29





1355.40 1365.60 10.20 3.72 6.04 0.29 4.14



Including 1357.50 1361.00 3.50 5.81 1.00 0.38 6.29

• All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. • HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals. • The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. • True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Tudor also announces that the Company has agreed to issue 422,874 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") to INFOR Financial Inc. ("INFOR") at a price of $0.69 per Settlement Share in settlement (the "Debt Settlement") of $291,783.46 owing by American Creek Resources Ltd. ("AMK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to INFOR pursuant to a financial advisory agreement dated May 26, 2025 between AMK and INFOR.

The Debt Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

