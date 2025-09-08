Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from four diamond drill holes from the Apollo and Apollo East prospects, at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 5).

Four Key Points

1. Exceptional Grade Discovery

Hole SDDSC170A intersected 3.1 m @ 41.8 g/t AuEq (22.7 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) as well as 10.8 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq* (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) including 0.2 m @ 540.3 g/t AuEq (504 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 672.1 - the highest gold grade recorded at Apollo East.

2. Major Extension Achievement

Mineralization extended 75 m east and 115 m down-dip beyond previous drilling, significantly expanding the exploration target.

3. Strategic Antimony Bonus

Highest antimony grade of 33.7% Sb at Apollo East reinforces Sunday Creek's position as a significant Western project for this defence critical mineral.

4. Depth Potential Proven

Multiple +100 g/t Au intersections at depths exceeding 1,000 m confirm the system's continuity and continued improvement to depth.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "SDDSC170A has delivered exactly what we hoped to find - high-grade extensions at depth and along the eastern margins of the project, beyond our previous drilling boundaries. The 75 m eastward extension of Apollo East takes us into untested ground, while the 504 g/t gold and 33.7% antimony confirm the system maintains exceptional grades as we push deeper. In this case 115 m below previous drilling.

"What makes this particularly significant is the 10.8 m @ 12.6 g/t Au mineralized envelope surrounding the high-grade core. These broader common zones at Sunday Creek introduce potential for different mining methods.

"With nine rigs turning and the system continuing both east and at depth, we have clear vectors to follow. Apollo East is shaping up as the next major prospect area at Sunday Creek."

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS

Key Take Aways

1. Extension on Easterly Margin and Depth Continuity

SDDSC170A, the deepest east-west hole at Apollo, extended mineralization 75 m east and 115 m down-dip from previous limits. This confirms structural continuity suggesting the system extends well beyond current drilling. Highlights include:

10.8 m @ 12.6 g/t Au from 669.7 m (true width ~7.7 m), including:

1.7 m @ 66.5 g/t Au from 671.9 m

0.2 m @ 504 g/t Au from 672.1 m (highest grade at Apollo East)

3.1 m @ 22.7 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb from 690.5 m, including:

0.3 m @ 9.9 g/t Au, 33.7% Sb from 691.8 m (highest Sb grade at Apollo East)

4.0 m @ 6.5 g/t Au from 616.3 m

2.9 m @ 11.3 g/t Au from 1,004.4 m, including:

0.2 m @ 115 g/t Au from 1,005.4 m

2. Best Grades Being Discovered at Depth in Apollo Main Zone

The deepest intersections at Sunday Creek continue to return exceptionally high grades, with SDDSC170A delivering the first +100 g/t Au hits below 900 m at Apollo (107 g/t Au at 948.7 m and 115 g/t Au at 1,005.4 m). This demonstrates mineralization not only persists but improves at depth as is common in Victorian epizonal gold-antimony systems, validating the deep drilling strategy.

3. First High-Tenor Intersections in Apollo East

Apollo East, located up to 180 m east of Apollo main, delivered its highest grades to date: 504 g/t Au and 33.7% Sb within broader high-grade intervals including 1.7 m @ 66.5 g/t Au and 2.2 m @ 32.3 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb. These record grades confirm Apollo East hosts the same high-tenor mineralization seen elsewhere at Sunday Creek.

4. Lower-Grade Halo around Higher Grades

High-grade cores sit within broader mineralized envelopes above typical cut-off grades as demonstrated by the 10.8 m @ 12.6 g/t Au intersection. This halo development, common at Sunday Creek, opens potential for larger tonnage mining scenarios.

5. Multiple Parallel Vein Systems

SDDSC170A intersected six distinct mineralized zones between 609 m and 1,011 m depth, demonstrating multiple vein sets.

Drill Hole Discussion

Four diamond drill holes (SDDSC163/163A/170/170A) are reported from the Apollo and Apollo East prospects. SDDSC163/170 were abandoned due to early deviation and redrilled.

SDDSC170A

SDDSC170A is the deepest east-west orientated drillhole in Apollo and Apollo East prospects to date. The hole delivered multiple high-grade gold and antimony intersections, significantly extending the Apollo East mineralized zone 115 m down dip below the last known mineralization and extending the prospective corridor 75 m to the east of the last known mineralization and outside of the current exploration target.

SDDSC170A highlights include:

4.0 m @ 6.7 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 616.3 m

1.1 m @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 665.6 m, including: 0.6 m @ 16.5 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 6.8% Sb) from 666.1 m

10.8 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq* (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 669.7 m (Estimated True Width (ETW) 7.7m), including 1.7 m @ 66.9 g/t AuEq (66.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 671.9 m, including: 0.2 m @ 540.3 g/t AuEq (504 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 672.1 m 3.4 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 676.6 m, including: 1.0 m @ 20.1 g/t AuEq (19.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 676.6 m

3.1 m @ 41.8 g/t AuEq (22.7 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) from 690.5 m, including: 2.2 m @ 59.9 g/t AuEq (32.3 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 691.4 m 0.3 m @ 90.4 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 33.7% Sb) from 691.8 m

0.9 m @ 34.3 g/t AuEq ( 33.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 948.4 m, including: 0.2 m @ 108.7 g/t AuEq (107 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb ) from 948.7 m

2.9 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,004.4 m, including: 1.2 m @ 22.6 g/t AuEq (22.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,004.4 m, including: 0.2 @ g/t 115 AuEq (115 g/t Au, 0.01% Sb) from 1,005.4 m



The key milestones achieved from SDDSC170A demonstrate Apollo East is an evolving and broader network of mineralized structures than previously understood and is improving at depth:

Surrounding the high grade 1.7 m @ 66.9 g/t AuEq (66.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 671.9 m intersection is a lower grade halo of mineralisation, that when lower cut* at a 3 m at 0.3 g/t Au, demonstrates a wider zone: 10.8 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 669.7 m (ETW 7.7m). This is common throughout Sunday Creek. The hole intersected the highest individual gold intercept of 0.2 m at 504 g/t Au and 0.11% Sb from 672.1 m in Apollo East. It intersected the highest individual antimony intercept of 0.3 m at 33.7% Sb and 9.88 g/t Au from 691.8 m in Apollo East. SDDSC170A also returned the deepest individual +100 g/t Au intercepts to date in Apollo with 0.2 m @ 108.7 g/t AuEq (107 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 948.7 m and 0.2 @ g/t 115 AuEq (115 g/t Au, 0.01% Sb) from 1,005.4 m highlighting the high-grade extending to depth at Apollo.

SDDSC170 was abandoned due to early deviation and redrilled as SDDSC170A.

SDDSC163A

Drill hole SDDSC163A intersected peripheral mineralization at depth within the northern edges of the Apollo system. While returning lower grade results, the intersections improve the geological understanding of the mineralized system boundaries and provides valuable data for future targeting within the Apollo prospect area to depth.

SDDSC163A drill hole highlights include:

0.1 m @ 59.7 g/t AuEq (58.4 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 980.8 m.

SDDSC163 was abandoned due to early deviation and redrilled as SDDSC163A.

Apollo East remains open to expansion in multiple directions, with particular emphasis on eastward extension where geological indicators suggest continued mineralization. The systematic grade improvement observed with depth provides a predictive framework for targeting future drilling campaigns, with the potential for discovering additional high-grade zones at greater depths.

Next steps

Results are pending from 39 holes currently being processed and analyzed, including nine holes that are actively being drilled with continuous news flow expected.

Southern Cross Gold continues its 200,000 m drill program through Q1 2027 with nine rigs currently operating. Immediate priorities include:

Step-out drilling to test eastern extensions beyond the current exploration target.

Deep drilling to follow up on high-grade intersections at 1,000+ m.

Infill drilling to support initial resource estimation.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Cumulatively, 189 drill holes for 90,513 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. Five holes for 929 m have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. An additional 16 holes for 2889 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty-nine (69) >100 g/t AuEq x m and seventy-three (73) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant high-grade vein formations. Initially these have been defined over 1,580 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m have been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 79 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figures 1 to 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Michael Hudson, President & CEO, can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan, longitudinal views and analysis of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 55% to 75% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it would place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affects the supply of the metal and pushes up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony Exempt from Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated notes that antimony ores and concentrates (HTSUS code 26171000) are exempt from the April 2, 2025 US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs. The exemption covers antimony ores and concentrates as well as unwrought antimony, antimony powders, antimony waste and scrap, and articles of antimony (HTSUS codes 81101000, 81102000, and 81109000).

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 66 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 88 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20 % of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC163, SDDSC163A, SDDSC170, and SDDSC170A reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drillhole traces from holes SDDSC163, SDDSC163A, SDDSC170, and SDDSC170A reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC163, SDDSC163A, SDDSC170, and SDDSC170A reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 Dip SDDSC163 200.4 Apollo 331615.1 5867952 347 266.2 -48.5 SDDSC163A 1058.1 Apollo 331615.1 5867952 347 268.1 -47.6 SDDSC170 311.27 Apollo 331615.4 5867952 347 267.5 -49.8 SDDSC170A 1039.2 Apollo 331615.5 5867952 346.9 266.1 -52.7 Currently being processed and analysed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 Dip SDDSC167 404.8 Apollo East 331830.3 5868092 347.9 216.9 -37.9 SDDSC169 68.6 Rising Sun 330340 5867861 276.7 76.3 -54.6 SDDSC169A 354.95 Rising Sun 330340.1 5867861 276.8 76.1 -54 SDDSC169AW1 731.4 Rising Sun 330340.1 5867861 276.8 76.1 -54 SDDSC174 469.3 Apollo 331595.7 5867936 345.4 264.8 -42.1 SDDSC174A 306.7 Apollo 331595.5 5867936 345.5 263.2 -41.5 SDDSC174B 912.5 Apollo 331596.2 5867936 345.5 263 -41.6 SDDSC174BW1 In Progress plan 935 m Apollo 331596.2 5867936 345.5 263 41.6 SDDSC176 865.8 Golden Dyke 330950.2 5868006 313.7 257.3 -53.2 SDDSC177 655.3 Golden Dyke 330774.9 5867891 295.2 258.1 -52.2 SDDSC178 353.3 Rising Sun 330340.7 5867861 277 79.1 -42.6 SDDSC178W1 718 Rising Sun 330340.7 5867861 277 79.1 -42.6 SDDSC179 448.8 Apollo 331465 5867863 333.2 265.4 -38.6 SDDSC180 1159.9 Christina 330753.2 5867733 306.8 273.1 -45 SDDSC181 1142.5 Apollo 331614.8 5867952 346.9 269.2 -52.7 SDDSC182 586.21 Golden Dyke 330219 5867664 268.9 60.8 -41.6 SDDSC183 343.1 Christina 329715.7 5867445 299.7 341.2 -40 SDDSC184 77.5 Golden Dyke 330775 5867891 295.4 259.2 -56.5 SDDSC184A 804 Golden Dyke 330775.1 5867891 295.3 263.2 -54.8 SDDSC185 651.85 Regional 329232.8 5867245 323.2 26.2 -35 SDDSC186 425.6 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006 313.8 262.6 -54 SDDSC186W1 774.1 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006 313.8 262.6 -54 SDDSC186W2 1200 Golden Dyke 330950.5 5868006 313.8 262.6 -54 SDDSC187 518 Rising Sun 330510.7 5867853 295.4 75.4 -50.5 SDDSC188 702 Christina 330218.3 5867664 268.9 57.9 -50.9 SDDSC189 704 Regional 329226.5 5867222 323.2 150 -35 SDDSC190 451.8 Rising Sun 330511.4 5867853 295.5 80.1 -40.8 SDDSC191 In Progress plan 1200 m Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 275.2 -46.1 SDDSC192 In Progress plan 1140 m Apollo 331615.5 5867952 346.9 267 -56.5 SDDSC193 In Progress plan 760 m Golden Dyke 330774.7 5867891 295.2 263 -58.5 SDDSC194 In Progress plan 1650 m Golden Dyke 330813 5867599 295.3 310 -64.5 SDDSC195 152.4 Apollo 330985 5867713 317.4 60.5 -53.5 SDDSC196 In Progress plan 840 m Rising Sun 330483.5 5867892 289.4 75.7 -64.5 SDDSC197 In Progress plan 700 m Golden Dyke 330218.3 5867664 268.9 51 -59 SDDSC198 In Progress plan 275 m Apollo 331180.7 5867848 306.1 248.5 -31.5 SDDSC199 415 Apollo 330887.6 5867697 312.4 51 -42.2 SDDSC200 320 Apollo 330887.6 5867697 312.4 53.4 -47.1 SDDSC201 In Progress plan 290 m Rising Sun 330950.5 5868006 313.8 231.6 -28.5 SDDSC202 950 Apollo 331596.2 5867936 345.5 266.6 -42.6

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC163, SDDSC163A, SDDSC170, and SDDSC170A with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC163A 980.8 980.9 0.1 58.4 0.6 59.7 SDDSC170A 609.3 613.2 3.9 0.5 0.2 1.0 SDDSC170A 616.3 620.3 4 6.5 0.1 6.7 SDDSC170A 645.1 646.8 1.7 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC170A 651.4 652.8 1.4 2.5 0.0 2.5 SDDSC170A 665.6 666.7 1.1 1.6 3.7 10.6 Including 666.1 666.7 0.6 0.4 6.8 16.5 SDDSC170A 671.9 673.6 1.7 66.5 0.2 66.9 SDDSC170A 676.6 680.0 3.4 6.5 0.1 6.8 Including 676.6 677.6 1 19.3 0.3 20.1 SDDSC170A 690.5 693.6 3.1 22.7 8.0 41.8 Including 691.4 693.6 2.2 32.3 11.5 59.9 SDDSC170A 782.3 782.7 0.4 11.8 0.0 11.9 SDDSC170A 948.4 949.3 0.9 33.8 0.2 34.3 SDDSC170A 958.4 958.6 0.2 29.2 0.0 29.2 SDDSC170A 1004.4 1007.3 2.9 11.3 0.0 11.3 Including 1004.4 1005.6 1.2 22.6 0.0 22.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC163, SDDSC163A, SDDSC170, and SDDSC170A reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC163A 708.06 708.63 0.57 0.21 0.00 0.21 SDDSC163A 776.6 777.65 1.05 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC163A 784 785 1 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC163A 785 786 1 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC163A 786 787 1 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC163A 787 787.52 0.52 0.26 0.00 0.26 SDDSC163A 787.52 788.21 0.69 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC163A 788.21 789 0.79 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC163A 789.94 790.04 0.1 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC163A 793 794 1 0.25 0.00 0.25 SDDSC163A 794 795 1 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC163A 795 796 1 0.17 0.01 0.18 SDDSC163A 799 800 1 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC163A 800 801 1 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC163A 801 802 1 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC163A 802 803 1 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC163A 804 804.7 0.7 0.14 0.01 0.17 SDDSC163A 804.7 804.9 0.2 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC163A 804.9 806 1.1 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC163A 806 807 1 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC163A 807 807.84 0.84 0.15 0.01 0.18 SDDSC163A 807.84 808.12 0.28 0.31 0.02 0.36 SDDSC163A 808.12 809 0.88 0.34 0.01 0.36 SDDSC163A 809 809.75 0.75 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC163A 809.75 810.53 0.78 1.44 0.01 1.46 SDDSC163A 810.53 811 0.47 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC163A 811 812.04 1.04 0.23 0.01 0.26 SDDSC163A 812.88 813.06 0.18 0.46 0.01 0.49 SDDSC163A 814 815 1 0.37 0.01 0.39 SDDSC163A 815 816.3 1.3 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC163A 817.6 818.9 1.3 0.56 0.01 0.58 SDDSC163A 835.6 836.15 0.55 0.2 0.06 0.34 SDDSC163A 841.05 842.27 1.22 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC163A 842.27 842.56 0.29 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC163A 842.56 843.42 0.86 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC163A 846.52 847.19 0.67 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC163A 852.2 852.81 0.61 0.22 0.01 0.25 SDDSC163A 874.2 875.07 0.87 0.35 0.00 0.36 SDDSC163A 893.12 893.6 0.48 0.3 0.02 0.36 SDDSC163A 898.3 899.6 1.3 0.14 0.00 0.14 SDDSC163A 902.84 903.44 0.6 0.04 0.04 0.14 SDDSC163A 904.48 904.94 0.46 0.4 0.01 0.42 SDDSC163A 904.94 905.2 0.26 1.11 0.01 1.12 SDDSC163A 905.2 905.66 0.46 0.24 0.01 0.27 SDDSC163A 909.97 910.9 0.93 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 917.23 917.63 0.4 0.2 0.03 0.27 SDDSC163A 922.57 923.16 0.59 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 925.18 925.42 0.24 0.36 0.00 0.37 SDDSC163A 926 927.11 1.11 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC163A 927.11 927.66 0.55 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC163A 927.66 928.68 1.02 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 928.68 929.2 0.52 0.49 0.01 0.51 SDDSC163A 929.2 929.66 0.46 0.4 0.01 0.42 SDDSC163A 929.66 929.83 0.17 1.34 0.02 1.38 SDDSC163A 929.83 930.24 0.41 0.96 0.01 0.98 SDDSC163A 930.24 930.6 0.36 0.52 0.01 0.54 SDDSC163A 930.6 931.16 0.56 0.22 0.02 0.27 SDDSC163A 931.16 931.52 0.36 0.46 0.02 0.51 SDDSC163A 931.52 931.85 0.33 0.28 0.02 0.33 SDDSC163A 931.85 932.56 0.71 0.05 0.03 0.11 SDDSC163A 932.56 933.1 0.54 0.26 0.01 0.29 SDDSC163A 933.1 933.27 0.17 0.3 0.02 0.34 SDDSC163A 933.27 934.13 0.86 0.14 0.02 0.20 SDDSC163A 934.13 935.32 1.19 0.65 0.01 0.67 SDDSC163A 935.32 935.85 0.53 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC163A 935.85 937.09 1.24 1.19 0.01 1.21 SDDSC163A 937.09 937.83 0.74 0.27 0.01 0.28 SDDSC163A 937.83 938.94 1.11 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC163A 939.99 940.29 0.3 0.57 0.01 0.59 SDDSC163A 940.29 941.33 1.04 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC163A 941.33 942.63 1.3 0.1 0.01 0.11 SDDSC163A 942.63 943.93 1.3 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC163A 945.23 945.82 0.59 0.37 0.01 0.38 SDDSC163A 945.82 946.63 0.81 0.17 0.02 0.22 SDDSC163A 946.63 946.73 0.1 0.94 0.08 1.12 SDDSC163A 946.73 947.5 0.77 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC163A 951.09 952.3 1.21 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 953.8 954.59 0.79 0.39 0.00 0.40 SDDSC163A 954.59 955.53 0.94 0.3 0.00 0.31 SDDSC163A 955.53 955.7 0.17 0.35 0.00 0.36 SDDSC163A 955.7 955.86 0.16 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC163A 955.86 956.92 1.06 0.65 0.01 0.66 SDDSC163A 956.92 957.25 0.33 0.1 0.00 0.10 SDDSC163A 957.25 958.52 1.27 0.12 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 958.52 959.7 1.18 0.63 0.00 0.64 SDDSC163A 959.7 961 1.3 0.12 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 976 977.15 1.15 1.11 0.01 1.14 SDDSC163A 977.15 977.83 0.68 0.1 0.01 0.11 SDDSC163A 980.75 980.85 0.1 58.4 0.56 59.74 SDDSC163A 985.39 985.73 0.34 0.28 0.01 0.30 SDDSC163A 1001.62 1002 0.38 0.1 0.00 0.10 SDDSC163A 1006.04 1007.2 1.16 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC163A 1007.95 1008.7 0.75 0.74 0.01 0.76 SDDSC163A 1008.7 1009.66 0.96 1.35 0.01 1.37 SDDSC163A 1011.47 1012.74 1.27 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC163A 1012.74 1013.55 0.81 1.3 0.09 1.50 SDDSC163A 1013.55 1014.18 0.63 0.42 0.06 0.55 SDDSC163A 1040.22 1040.69 0.47 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC163A 1040.69 1040.89 0.2 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC163A 1043.23 1043.67 0.44 0.28 0.01 0.29 SDDSC170A 564.56 564.84 0.28 0.51 0.01 0.53 SDDSC170A 581.64 582.35 0.71 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC170A 582.35 583.35 1 0.41 0.00 0.42 SDDSC170A 585.2 585.41 0.21 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC170A 585.41 586 0.59 0.13 0.00 0.13 SDDSC170A 591.7 593 1.3 0.09 0.17 0.50 SDDSC170A 593 593.95 0.95 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 593.95 594.13 0.18 0.14 0.63 1.65 SDDSC170A 599.89 600.64 0.75 0.19 0.01 0.21 SDDSC170A 600.64 601.9 1.26 0.41 0.02 0.46 SDDSC170A 604.75 604.9 0.15 0.28 0.05 0.41 SDDSC170A 604.9 605.38 0.48 0.08 0.01 0.11 SDDSC170A 605.38 605.55 0.17 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC170A 607.2 607.55 0.35 0.22 0.01 0.25 SDDSC170A 607.55 608.55 1 0.22 0.01 0.24 SDDSC170A 609.3 609.85 0.55 0.59 0.22 1.12 SDDSC170A 609.85 610.6 0.75 0.87 0.47 1.99 SDDSC170A 610.6 611.23 0.63 0.12 0.11 0.38 SDDSC170A 611.23 612 0.77 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 612 612.52 0.52 0.24 0.14 0.57 SDDSC170A 612.52 612.95 0.43 0.47 0.33 1.26 SDDSC170A 612.95 613.2 0.25 1.74 0.07 1.91 SDDSC170A 613.2 614 0.8 0.13 0.03 0.19 SDDSC170A 614 614.5 0.5 0.14 0.08 0.32 SDDSC170A 614.5 615 0.5 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC170A 615 615.34 0.34 0.08 0.02 0.12 SDDSC170A 615.34 616.26 0.92 0.11 0.03 0.19 SDDSC170A 616.26 617 0.74 0.35 0.29 1.04 SDDSC170A 617 617.85 0.85 0.13 0.10 0.37 SDDSC170A 617.85 618.35 0.5 1.13 0.03 1.21 SDDSC170A 618.35 619 0.65 1.71 0.08 1.90 SDDSC170A 619 619.32 0.32 14.4 0.06 14.54 SDDSC170A 619.32 620.3 0.98 19.8 0.08 20.00 SDDSC170A 620.3 621 0.7 0.22 0.02 0.26 SDDSC170A 626 627 1 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC170A 631 632 1 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC170A 635.7 635.95 0.25 0.42 0.01 0.45 SDDSC170A 636.55 636.78 0.23 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC170A 642.68 642.98 0.3 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC170A 643.9 644.93 1.03 0.42 0.01 0.45 SDDSC170A 644.93 645.1 0.17 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC170A 645.1 645.34 0.24 6.27 0.01 6.30 SDDSC170A 645.34 646.3 0.96 0.33 0.01 0.36 SDDSC170A 646.3 646.77 0.47 0.62 0.22 1.15 SDDSC170A 646.77 647.11 0.34 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC170A 647.11 647.33 0.22 0.4 0.09 0.61 SDDSC170A 647.33 647.99 0.66 0.83 0.03 0.89 SDDSC170A 647.99 648.2 0.21 0.53 0.02 0.58 SDDSC170A 648.2 648.67 0.47 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC170A 648.67 648.83 0.16 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC170A 648.83 649.43 0.6 0.11 0.01 0.14 SDDSC170A 650.78 651.4 0.62 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC170A 651.4 652 0.6 1.73 0.03 1.79 SDDSC170A 652 652.76 0.76 3.09 0.01 3.12 SDDSC170A 652.76 652.91 0.15 0.22 0.01 0.25 SDDSC170A 652.91 653.04 0.13 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC170A 653.04 653.25 0.21 0.26 0.03 0.33 SDDSC170A 653.25 653.46 0.21 0.35 0.21 0.85 SDDSC170A 653.62 654.15 0.53 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 656 656.39 0.39 0.32 0.15 0.68 SDDSC170A 658.19 658.38 0.19 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 658.38 658.54 0.16 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC170A 658.54 658.78 0.24 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC170A 658.78 659.33 0.55 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC170A 659.33 659.94 0.61 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC170A 659.94 660.12 0.18 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 660.12 661.25 1.13 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 661.25 662.1 0.85 0.16 0.04 0.27 SDDSC170A 662.1 662.38 0.28 0.65 0.13 0.96 SDDSC170A 662.38 662.57 0.19 0.62 0.18 1.05 SDDSC170A 663.1 663.79 0.69 0.25 0.01 0.27 SDDSC170A 663.79 663.97 0.18 0.41 0.38 1.32 SDDSC170A 663.97 664.32 0.35 0.08 0.04 0.16 SDDSC170A 665.38 665.61 0.23 0.13 0.13 0.44 SDDSC170A 665.61 666.09 0.48 3.14 0.10 3.38 SDDSC170A 666.09 666.67 0.58 0.41 6.75 16.54 SDDSC170A 666.67 667.04 0.37 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC170A 667.04 667.22 0.18 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 667.22 667.77 0.55 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 667.77 667.92 0.15 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 669.15 669.73 0.58 0.08 0.02 0.13 SDDSC170A 669.73 669.92 0.19 0.6 0.03 0.67 SDDSC170A 671 671.48 0.48 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC170A 671.48 671.85 0.37 0.82 0.01 0.85 SDDSC170A 671.85 672.05 0.2 32 0.03 32.07 SDDSC170A 672.05 672.25 0.2 504 0.11 504.26 SDDSC170A 672.25 672.4 0.15 9.54 0.64 11.07 SDDSC170A 672.4 673.05 0.65 0.18 0.02 0.23 SDDSC170A 673.05 673.53 0.48 6.23 0.31 6.97 SDDSC170A 673.53 674.36 0.83 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC170A 674.36 674.85 0.49 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC170A 674.85 675.1 0.25 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC170A 675.1 675.92 0.82 0.51 0.04 0.61 SDDSC170A 675.92 676.57 0.65 0.34 0.01 0.36 SDDSC170A 676.57 676.94 0.37 23.5 0.39 24.43 SDDSC170A 676.94 677.55 0.61 16.8 0.26 17.42 SDDSC170A 677.55 678 0.45 0.24 0.01 0.27 SDDSC170A 678 678.35 0.35 3.95 0.35 4.79 SDDSC170A 678.35 678.7 0.35 2.48 0.14 2.81 SDDSC170A 678.7 678.85 0.15 0.91 0.02 0.96 SDDSC170A 678.85 679.5 0.65 0.2 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 679.5 680 0.5 1.31 0.01 1.34 SDDSC170A 680 680.5 0.5 0.51 0.01 0.54 SDDSC170A 684.5 685.12 0.62 0.43 0.02 0.48 SDDSC170A 685.12 685.43 0.31 0.53 0.13 0.84 SDDSC170A 688 689.16 1.16 0.13 0.01 0.14 SDDSC170A 689.16 690 0.84 0.51 0.01 0.53 SDDSC170A 690 690.45 0.45 0.3 0.01 0.31 SDDSC170A 690.45 690.8 0.35 1.9 0.03 1.97 SDDSC170A 690.8 691.4 0.6 0.41 0.01 0.44 SDDSC170A 691.4 691.67 0.27 33.8 1.19 36.64 SDDSC170A 691.67 691.82 0.15 12.7 12.60 42.81 SDDSC170A 691.82 692.15 0.33 9.88 33.70 90.42 SDDSC170A 692.15 692.4 0.25 0.39 3.62 9.04 SDDSC170A 692.4 693.12 0.72 45.5 14.60 80.39 SDDSC170A 693.12 693.55 0.43 51.8 0.17 52.21 SDDSC170A 693.55 694.1 0.55 0.23 0.03 0.30 SDDSC170A 694.5 695.45 0.95 0.16 0.03 0.23 SDDSC170A 695.45 696.62 1.17 0.08 0.01 0.11 SDDSC170A 702.65 703.43 0.78 0.36 0.00 0.37 SDDSC170A 703.43 703.72 0.29 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC170A 703.72 704.87 1.15 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC170A 704.87 705.28 0.41 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC170A 705.28 705.7 0.42 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC170A 705.7 706.21 0.51 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC170A 706.21 707.26 1.05 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC170A 709.12 709.7 0.58 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC170A 710.73 711.84 1.11 0.33 0.06 0.48 SDDSC170A 714.4 715.68 1.28 0.2 0.01 0.22 SDDSC170A 716.58 716.84 0.26 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 719.11 719.73 0.62 0.53 0.04 0.64 SDDSC170A 781.15 782.33 1.18 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC170A 782.33 782.76 0.43 11.8 0.03 11.87 SDDSC170A 840.59 841.22 0.63 0.38 0.00 0.39 SDDSC170A 841.22 841.64 0.42 0.31 0.01 0.32 SDDSC170A 893.38 893.6 0.22 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 895.7 896.6 0.9 0.59 0.01 0.61 SDDSC170A 896.6 897.22 0.62 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 902.88 903 0.12 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 906.26 906.49 0.23 0.1 0.01 0.11 SDDSC170A 912.23 913.32 1.09 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC170A 913.75 914.15 0.4 1.3 0.00 1.31 SDDSC170A 917.32 917.6 0.28 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC170A 929.27 929.85 0.58 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC170A 929.85 930.48 0.63 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC170A 930.48 931.46 0.98 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC170A 931.46 931.8 0.34 2.74 0.00 2.75 SDDSC170A 931.8 932.05 0.25 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC170A 932.05 932.77 0.72 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC170A 932.77 933.17 0.4 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC170A 941.35 941.81 0.46 0.19 0.01 0.20 SDDSC170A 944.41 944.8 0.39 0.14 0.01 0.16 SDDSC170A 946.83 947 0.17 0.1 0.01 0.13 SDDSC170A 947 947.87 0.87 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC170A 947.87 948.37 0.5 0.3 0.01 0.32 SDDSC170A 948.37 948.7 0.33 9.16 0.01 9.18 SDDSC170A 948.7 948.94 0.24 107 0.72 108.72 SDDSC170A 948.94 949.3 0.36 7.67 0.06 7.82 SDDSC170A 954.52 954.65 0.13 0.2 0.00 0.21 SDDSC170A 955.46 955.87 0.41 0.52 0.01 0.54 SDDSC170A 955.87 956.14 0.27 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 958.36 958.53 0.17 29.2 0.02 29.24 SDDSC170A 958.53 958.68 0.15 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 961.4 961.66 0.26 0.26 0.01 0.27 SDDSC170A 963.13 963.92 0.79 0.37 0.01 0.39 SDDSC170A 963.92 964.46 0.54 0.62 0.01 0.63 SDDSC170A 964.46 964.9 0.44 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC170A 964.9 965.26 0.36 0.59 0.01 0.62 SDDSC170A 965.26 965.94 0.68 0.2 0.01 0.22 SDDSC170A 965.94 966.81 0.87 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC170A 967.91 968.3 0.39 0.22 0.01 0.24 SDDSC170A 968.3 968.82 0.52 0.11 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 969.37 969.95 0.58 0.38 0.00 0.39 SDDSC170A 969.95 970.4 0.45 0.47 0.00 0.48 SDDSC170A 970.4 970.85 0.45 0.5 0.02 0.55 SDDSC170A 970.85 971.3 0.45 0.51 0.00 0.52 SDDSC170A 971.3 971.64 0.34 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC170A 971.64 971.86 0.22 3.19 0.01 3.21 SDDSC170A 971.86 972.06 0.2 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC170A 973.11 973.3 0.19 0.27 0.01 0.28 SDDSC170A 973.3 973.7 0.4 0.34 0.01 0.37 SDDSC170A 973.7 974.11 0.41 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC170A 974.11 974.59 0.48 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 974.59 974.93 0.34 0.21 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 974.93 975.36 0.43 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC170A 976 976.3 0.3 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC170A 976.47 976.63 0.16 0.18 0.01 0.19 SDDSC170A 976.63 977.31 0.68 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC170A 980.32 980.9 0.58 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC170A 984.93 985.25 0.32 0.19 0.00 0.20 SDDSC170A 985.25 985.97 0.72 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC170A 985.97 986.36 0.39 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC170A 986.36 986.57 0.21 0.28 0.01 0.31 SDDSC170A 986.57 986.74 0.17 0.42 0.01 0.44 SDDSC170A 986.74 986.91 0.17 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC170A 987.54 987.91 0.37 0.1 0.00 0.11 SDDSC170A 987.91 988.53 0.62 0.28 0.07 0.45 SDDSC170A 988.53 988.83 0.3 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC170A 989.33 989.63 0.3 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC170A 992.02 992.34 0.32 0.38 0.01 0.40 SDDSC170A 992.64 993.2 0.56 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC170A 993.2 993.44 0.24 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC170A 993.44 993.7 0.26 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC170A 993.7 994.02 0.32 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC170A 996.86 997.07 0.21 0.38 0.01 0.40 SDDSC170A 1000.41 1000.61 0.2 0.95 0.01 0.97 SDDSC170A 1000.61 1001.24 0.63 0.14 0.07 0.31 SDDSC170A 1001.24 1002.13 0.89 0.72 0.20 1.20 SDDSC170A 1002.13 1003.37 1.24 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC170A 1004.13 1004.42 0.29 0.76 0.01 0.78 SDDSC170A 1004.42 1004.57 0.15 7.04 0.01 7.05 SDDSC170A 1004.57 1005.42 0.85 0.37 0.00 0.38 SDDSC170A 1005.42 1005.65 0.23 115 0.01 115.01 SDDSC170A 1005.65 1006.7 1.05 1.77 0.00 1.78 SDDSC170A 1006.7 1007 0.3 8.73 0.01 8.76 SDDSC170A 1007 1007.32 0.32 1.17 0.00 1.18 SDDSC170A 1008.21 1009.09 0.88 0.14 0.02 0.19 SDDSC170A 1009.95 1010.27 0.32 0.8 0.01 0.82 SDDSC170A 1010.27 1010.62 0.35 0.25 0.05 0.37 SDDSC170A 1010.62 1010.87 0.25 5.49 0.03 5.56 SDDSC170A 1010.87 1011.08 0.21 0.58 0.02 0.62 SDDSC170A 1011.08 1011.5 0.42 0.09 0.02 0.14 SDDSC170A 1011.5 1011.82 0.32 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC170A 1016.74 1017.57 0.83 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC170A 1017.57 1018.08 0.51 0.51 0.01 0.53 SDDSC170A 1018.08 1018.34 0.26 1.17 0.01 1.18 SDDSC170A 1018.34 1019.1 0.76 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC170A 1019.1 1019.61 0.51 0.31 0.01 0.32 SDDSC170A 1020.43 1021.14 0.71 0.29 0.00 0.30 SDDSC170A 1021.14 1022.11 0.97 0.22 0.01 0.23 SDDSC170A 1023.32 1024.3 0.98 0.13 0.00 0.14

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80 mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55-75% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Southern Cross Gold (SXG) ASX Announcement

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020. Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 60,000 m from 2024 to Q4 2025. The company remains in an exploration stage to expand the mineralization along strike and to depth with 9 diamond drill rigs operating on site.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

