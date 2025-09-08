Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce with continued franchising demand and steady organic growth, we have brought on a Vice President of Finance to oversee these growth verticals.



"Happy Belly continues to accelerate through its next phase of growth. Franchise agreements across our portfolio of brands are being signed at a steady pace, supported by consistent organic growth from our corporate locations. We remain proud of our highly skilled management team and are excited to welcome Josh Hone to the Happy Belly family. His expertise and personality are a strong fit for our current stage of organic and inorganic growth and will play a key role in propelling us into the next chapter of our growth journey", said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"After receiving a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting at Laurentian University, Josh went on to receive a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Laurentian as well. Coupled with his CPA designation and years of experience in the public financial markets and grass roots food and beverage companies, his hybrid experience is a perfect fit for our current need."



Josh Hone is a seasoned finance professional with over 15 years of leadership experience across wellness, food & beverage, and financial services. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Lifeist Wellness, a TSXV-listed company, where he led company-wide financials, M&A initiatives, and IFRS reporting while ensuring strong corporate governance. In this role, he applied financial leadership to deliver clarity, operational efficiency, and sustained organizational growth. Previously, Josh held senior roles including Director of Finance at Stockyards Beverage Co. and Ignite Group of Brands, and Controller at Cambridge Aggregate Group of Companies and FlexNetworks. Across these positions, he gained deep expertise in corporate finance, intercompany consolidations, and acquisitions, consistently contributing to business growth and operational improvements.



Josh has a proven track record of driving clarity and discipline within fast-growing organizations. He has built strong finance teams and implemented scalable financial processes that add lasting value in the public markets and multi-brand restaurant sector. His responsibilities have included overseeing multi-national corporate financial decisions, strategic planning, and forecasting, while maintaining control of daily cash and treasury operations to maximize capital efficiency. By providing the Board and stakeholders with clear reporting and data-driven recommendations, Josh consistently supports growth strategies and transaction decisions that enable businesses to scale effectively.



"Josh is a great fit for our brand teams and Happy Belly as a whole, as he loves rolling up his sleeves and working side by side with our partners, brand operators, financial team, logistics partners, and many more. He is a great addition at this pivotal time of growth for us."



"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

