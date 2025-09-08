Turkiye's next renewable energy tenders plan to allocate 850 MW of solar alongside 1,150 MW of wind across November and December. A ceiling price of €0.055 ($0.065)/kWh has been set, alongside floor prices of €0.0325/kWh for the solar tenders and €0.0350 for the wind tenders.Türkiye will run a series of solar and wind tenders in November and December to procure 2 GW of new renewable energy capacity, the country's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has announced. Delivered under the country's Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) program, the tenders will procure ...

